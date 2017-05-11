Surrounded by soaring mountain peaks, the majestic Victoria Glacier and a glistening emerald lake, the iconic Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise hotel is located in Alberta's Banff National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is recognized globally for progressive environmental stewardship and responsible tourism.

Originally built as a base for outdoor enthusiasts and alpinists over 100 years ago, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is a year-round luxury mountain resort offering guided mountain tours, world-class skiing in the winter, scenic hiking and canoe activities in the summer, kid's camp, a luxury spa, and exceptional dining experiences. The resort offers 36,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

Step into our backyard and discover endless outdoor recreational activities including hiking, canoeing, horseback riding, fishing, mountain biking and river rafting in the summer; downhill skiing and snowboarding, cross-country skiing, ice skating, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and horse drawn sleigh rides in the winter.

Experience serenity from dawn to dusk with the most breathtaking mountain escape Banff National Park has to offer.