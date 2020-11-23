Etno Sauna

By Ema Butrimaviciute
Even though Lithuania is considered to be a part of Eastern Europe, locals mostly perceive themselves being culturally closer to Nordic people. Historically all the main events of human life took place in saunas: birth, death, wedding preparations and other sacred rituals. A lot changed but nowadays weather conditions still make people long for warmth and coziness. No wonder that sauna maintains great popularity among Lithuanians.

The Etno Sauna project was born as a continuation of a tiny Etno Hut lodge (published on Archdaily). It is based on the same idea – to fit a function to a possibly smallest yet comfortable form. 14sq.m. space provides just the essentials for sauna lovers.

The sauna sits on a slope facing a typical Lithuanian countryside landscape. Steel foundation was screwed to the ground by hand. 20sq.m. terrace covers all engineering equipment and has a built-in hot tub. The wooden house frame was insulated and covered with fibrocement siding. Openwork roof will serve as a ladder to climbing plants and will provide a shadow in a future. Light and modern entry hall balances warm and woody steam room interior. A huge glass wall open ups a picturesque sight and makes sweat sessions more entertaining. The whole structure states simplicity and merges into surroundings.

