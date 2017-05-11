Estes Park Residence
Nestled at the foot of Rocky Mountain National Park is a modern cabin that celebrates the outdoors. The home wraps up from the site, framing the Great Room with views of the meadows and mountain range beyond.
Keep it simple: rustic materials meet modern form to make a timeless home. The owners sought a space that enabled them to engage with the grandeur of the Rockies, embodied their beliefs in sustainability and provided a home for entertaining friends and guests alike.
A large window wall folds in to create a spacious deck that wraps up and over to become the roof and overhang of the home.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Hard shell, soft core. The industrial exterior shell wraps up and over the warm interior of the great room.
The homeowners' passion for sustainability is evidenced in their reclamation of existing scaffold planks for the interiors, as well as the large collection of flora that bring life to the home.
Steel sconces accent the reclaimed wood walls.
Raw, reclaimed scaffolding planks were salvaged and embodies the homeowners' sustainable values.
The kitchen countertop extends onto the deck to form a bar with a view of the Rockies.
A standing seam metal roof wraps down the exterior wall of the home to protect against the harsh winds of the terrain.
Credits
- Dion Dekker