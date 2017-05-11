Nestled at the foot of Rocky Mountain National Park is a modern cabin that celebrates the outdoors. The home wraps up from the site, framing the Great Room with views of the meadows and mountain range beyond.

Keep it simple: rustic materials meet modern form to make a timeless home. The owners sought a space that enabled them to engage with the grandeur of the Rockies, embodied their beliefs in sustainability and provided a home for entertaining friends and guests alike.

