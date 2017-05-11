Estes Park Residence

By DUTCHISH
Estes Park Residence
View Photos

Nestled at the foot of Rocky Mountain National Park is a modern cabin that celebrates the outdoors. The home wraps up from the site, framing the Great Room with views of the meadows and mountain range beyond.

Keep it simple: rustic materials meet modern form to make a timeless home. The owners sought a space that enabled them to engage with the grandeur of the Rockies, embodied their beliefs in sustainability and provided a home for entertaining friends and guests alike.

For more info visit:
www.dutchish.com
or email:
hello@dutchish.com

DUTCHISH uploaded Estes Park Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Glass Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and Metal Roof Material. A large window wall folds in to create a spacious deck that wraps up and over to become the roof and overhang of the home. Photo of Estes Park ResidenceView Photos

A large window wall folds in to create a spacious deck that wraps up and over to become the roof and overhang of the home.

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Microwave, Cooktops, Wood Cabinet, Dishwasher, Ceiling Lighting, Metal Cabinet, Dark Hardwood Floor, Concrete Floor, Concrete Counter, Range, Wall Oven, Pendant Lighting, Concrete Backsplashe, Accent Lighting, and Drop In Sink. The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home. Photo 2 of Estes Park ResidenceView Photos

The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Glass Siding Material, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Hard shell, soft core. The industrial exterior shell wraps up and over the warm interior of the great room. Photo 3 of Estes Park ResidenceView Photos

Hard shell, soft core. The industrial exterior shell wraps up and over the warm interior of the great room.

Modern home with Living Room, Wall Lighting, Table, and Dark Hardwood Floor. The homeowners' passion for sustainability is evidenced in their reclamation of existing scaffold planks for the interiors, as well as the large collection of flora that bring life to the home. Photo 4 of Estes Park ResidenceView Photos

The homeowners' passion for sustainability is evidenced in their reclamation of existing scaffold planks for the interiors, as well as the large collection of flora that bring life to the home.

Modern home with Living Room, Dark Hardwood Floor, Two-Sided Fireplace, Lamps, and Wall Lighting. Steel sconces accent the reclaimed wood walls. Photo 5 of Estes Park ResidenceView Photos

Steel sconces accent the reclaimed wood walls.

Modern home with Living Room, Plywood Floor, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Raw, reclaimed scaffolding planks were salvaged and embodies the homeowners' sustainable values. Photo 6 of Estes Park ResidenceView Photos

Raw, reclaimed scaffolding planks were salvaged and embodies the homeowners' sustainable values.

Modern home with Kitchen, Metal Cabinet, Range, Refrigerator, Cooktops, Wall Oven, Microwave, Concrete Floor, Concrete Counter, Concrete Backsplashe, and Wood Cabinet. The kitchen countertop extends onto the deck to form a bar with a view of the Rockies. Photo 7 of Estes Park ResidenceView Photos

The kitchen countertop extends onto the deck to form a bar with a view of the Rockies.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, and Metal Roof Material. A standing seam metal roof wraps down the exterior wall of the home to protect against the harsh winds of the terrain. www.dutchish.com Photo 8 of Estes Park ResidenceView Photos

A standing seam metal roof wraps down the exterior wall of the home to protect against the harsh winds of the terrain.

www.dutchish.com

Credits

Posted By
DUTCHISH
@diondekker
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Dion Dekker

Overview

Location
  • Estes Park, Colorado
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 3200