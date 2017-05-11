Elsewhere Cabin Retreat

By
Elsewhere Cabin Retreat
View Photos

$149 per night

Cabin2 guests1bd1ba
Austin, Texas
Book This

In Texas, where everything is bigger, Ryan McLaughlin is placing his bets on something small. Specifically, a simple 160-square-foot cabin that he hopes city-dwellers will book to get away, find some focus, and reconnect with nature.

The result is a laidback, pitched-roof cabin in which every inch of space is thoughtfully allotted so that guests can spend the maximum amount of time outdoors. "Most tiny homes you see essentially replicate a normal house and downsize everything," says Ryan. "We wanted to work our way from the inside out."

Modern home with Exterior, Tiny Home Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Cabin Building Type, and Gable RoofLine. Elsewhere Cabin by Sean O'Neill Photo of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

Elsewhere Cabin by Sean O'Neill

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Gable RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Tiny Home Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. Ryan McLaughlin watches the sunset from the deck of the 160-square-foot tiny home he built, with no prior experience, at his parents’ horse ranch in Georgetown, Texas. Soon, the trailer-mounted cabin will be moved to a vineyard, where it will operate grid-free and be available to rent for short stays. Photo 2 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

Ryan McLaughlin watches the sunset from the deck of the 160-square-foot tiny home he built, with no prior experience, at his parents’ horse ranch in Georgetown, Texas. Soon, the trailer-mounted cabin will be moved to a vineyard, where it will operate grid-free and be available to rent for short stays.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, Cabin Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. A fiberglass door covers a void in the wall that holds a solar-powered water heater, a propane tank, and wood for a fire bowl. Photo 3 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

A fiberglass door covers a void in the wall that holds a solar-powered water heater, a propane tank, and wood for a fire bowl.

Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, Vinyl Floor, and Coffee Tables. A Hem table and Muuto rug center the living area. Photo 4 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

A Hem table and Muuto rug center the living area.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, and Sofa. In addition to having a queen bed upstairs, Ryan built a sofa that converts to a twin, based on a design by architect Sean O’Neill. The transformable unit cost $500 in upholstery, $35 in wood, and $4 in hinges. Photo 5 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

In addition to having a queen bed upstairs, Ryan built a sofa that converts to a twin, based on a design by architect Sean O’Neill. The transformable unit cost $500 in upholstery, $35 in wood, and $4 in hinges.

Modern home with Exterior, Gable RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. With prices starting in the low five figures, pretreated shou sugi ban siding was out of the question. "My girlfriend and I spent a week cutting, trimming, burning, scrubbing, and oiling the cedar ourselves," says Ryan. The project cost a total of $550 in materials. Photo 6 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

With prices starting in the low five figures, pretreated shou sugi ban siding was out of the question. "My girlfriend and I spent a week cutting, trimming, burning, scrubbing, and oiling the cedar ourselves," says Ryan. The project cost a total of $550 in materials.

Modern home with Living Room and Vinyl Floor. Interlocking rubber tiles from HiddenLock provide a watertight seal for the floor. Primarily used in garages, the tough, spill-friendly tiles cost about $3.15 per square foot. Photo 7 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

Interlocking rubber tiles from HiddenLock provide a watertight seal for the floor. Primarily used in garages, the tough, spill-friendly tiles cost about $3.15 per square foot.

Modern home with Living Room and Sofa. When the sofa is being used as a bed, blackout roller shades can be lowered to turn the living space into a proper sleeping area. Photo 8 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

When the sofa is being used as a bed, blackout roller shades can be lowered to turn the living space into a proper sleeping area.

Modern home with Kitchen. The ceramic coffee dripper is by Hario. Photo 9 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

The ceramic coffee dripper is by Hario.

Modern home with Kitchen. A space-efficient custom pegboard holds Crow Canyon enamel mugs and more. Photo 10 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

A space-efficient custom pegboard holds Crow Canyon enamel mugs and more.

Modern home with Kitchen. The kitchen essentials include cooking utensils from IKEA. Photo 11 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

The kitchen essentials include cooking utensils from IKEA.

Modern home with Kitchen. The hand towel is from Ferm Living. Photo 12 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

The hand towel is from Ferm Living.

Modern home with Kitchen. Most of the interior, including the walls and storage, is made of Chilean pine plywood, which Ryan chose for its durability and lack of knots. Each sheet, purchased at Lowe’s, cost $20. Photo 13 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

Most of the interior, including the walls and storage, is made of Chilean pine plywood, which Ryan chose for its durability and lack of knots. Each sheet, purchased at Lowe’s, cost $20.

Modern home with Kitchen. Although the kitchen is small, it comes equipped with a sink, a propane hot plate, a mini fridge/freezer. Photo 14 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

Although the kitchen is small, it comes equipped with a sink, a propane hot plate, a mini fridge/freezer.

The frosted glass wall between the kitchen and the bathroom, which distributes light while protecting privacy, cost $160. Photo 15 of Elsewhere Cabin Retreat modern homeView Photos

The frosted glass wall between the kitchen and the bathroom, which distributes light while protecting privacy, cost $160.

A simple rope pull functions as the handle to the cabin’s only internal door. Photo 16 of Elsewhere Cabin Retreat modern homeView Photos

A simple rope pull functions as the handle to the cabin’s only internal door.

Modern home with Kitchen. The bathroom’s plywood counter, which supports a vessel sink by Fine Fixtures, has a matte polyurethane finish; the flower pot is by Hay and the mirror is from Target. Photo 17 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

The bathroom’s plywood counter, which supports a vessel sink by Fine Fixtures, has a matte polyurethane finish; the flower pot is by Hay and the mirror is from Target.

A Croma showerhead by Hansgrohe is mounted from a section of ceiling that was stained black; the U-shaped curtain track is an IKEA hack. Photo 18 of Elsewhere Cabin Retreat modern homeView Photos

A Croma showerhead by Hansgrohe is mounted from a section of ceiling that was stained black; the U-shaped curtain track is an IKEA hack.

Modern home with Exterior and Wood Siding Material. A Milgard awning window provides ventilation. Photo 19 of Elsewhere Cabin RetreatView Photos

A Milgard awning window provides ventilation.

Ryan fashioned the sconces in the sleeping loft for about $10 each. “The electrical was the most daunting task but also the most rewarding,” he says. “When you plug in a light and turn it on, it’s momentous.” His electrical work was later certified by a pro. Photo 20 of Elsewhere Cabin Retreat modern homeView Photos

Ryan fashioned the sconces in the sleeping loft for about $10 each. “The electrical was the most daunting task but also the most rewarding,” he says. “When you plug in a light and turn it on, it’s momentous.” His electrical work was later certified by a pro.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Sean O'Neill
Interior Design
  • Sean O'Neill
Builder
  • Elsewhere Retreats
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Austin, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Scandanavian
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 160

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell