Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
b
Benjamin Rasmussen
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Tech Professional Heads to Texas and Builds a Tiny Off-the-Grid Cabin for $25K
Best of all, the simple shelter will be available to rent for short stays.
Creede Fitch
How to Build a Tiny DIY Trailer On a Budget
A young couple on the move build a small home that will go wherever life takes them.
r
Ray Mark Rinaldi