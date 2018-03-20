Designed from the ground up by the host (an architect), Electric Avenue feels cool and contemporary. There’s a fire pit and seating area in the front garden, and through the front door you’ll find the sitting room on the left, which has blue beanbags and a fireplace. Straight ahead, the second sitting room is contemporary too, and there’s space for five at the breakfast bar in the open-plan kitchen. The dining room is just beyond, then the decked back garden (with a barbecue).

To the left of the dining room is the second bedroom with a king-size bed and a white-tiled ensuite. Back in the sitting room, a staircase leads up to the other bedrooms, starting straight ahead with the master bedroom – which has a balcony and marbled ensuite. The third and fourth bedrooms (with king-size and queen-size beds, respectively) are on the left, and at the end of the hallway you’ll come to the all-white bathroom.