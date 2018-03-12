It was intended to remodel an apartment with 20 years old, with a total area of 140m2, whose existing space was too subdivided and dark.

Having observed the biggest problem to be solved, solutions were sought. The first major action of the project was to remove walls and open the whole social area of the house in a continuous open space. It was convenient to physically separate the kitchen, but still making it participate in the social zone. The option found was to involve this compartment with iron and glass walls with doors and windows that allow direct contact with the room while allowing the passage of light into the entrance hall.



The room is divided into 3 spaces: a quick meal zone with a wood-covered counter; a sitting area; and in the background the dining area where there was also designed a shelf support where wooden boxes dance over thin black metallic profiles. Connecting the living room and the kitchen it was designed a counter that serves both spaces and also has additional storage spaces.



Together with the Client, a 19th century aesthetic was defined. It led to the use of black painted iron profiles and wood, and the design of an open and despoiled ambience. On the pavement, a new, continuous cork coating covers all divisions, except for the kitchen where gray, black and white hydraulic mosaic was applied.