Situated on 5 acres of beautiful gardens, this Santa Fe hotel features an outdoor pool and individually decorated rooms equipped with satellite TV. The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum is 2.9 miles away.

All rooms at the El Rey Inn are decorated with original Southwestern artwork and antique furniture. A refrigerator, coffee maker and safety deposit box are provided in each room.

Guests can enjoy free access to the on-site fitness room, the relaxing hot tub and the sauna. A children’s playground is located on the hotel.

The Inn El Rey is within a 20-minute drive from Ski Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Municipal Airport is 7.5 miles away and the Santa Fe Opera is a 9.2 miles away.

