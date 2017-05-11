Designed by lauded architects Grzywinski+Pons, the new aparthotel features impeccable interiors, bespoke furnishings, and thoughtful amenities.

Following an acclaimed launch in London, Locke Hotels brings its innovative aparthotel concept to Edinburgh with the opening of Eden Locke. Located on the fashionable George Street, the six-story building—an 18th-century Georgian mansion with a 20th-century extension—was gutted and renovated by New York City-based firm Grzywinski+Pons. Each of the 72 studio rooms is equipped with a well-stocked kitchen and a living area with smart TV, offering guests the comforts of apartment living with the amenities of a design-forward boutique hotel.