Part Apartment, Part Boutique Hotel, Eden Locke Brings a New Brand of Comfort to Edinburgh

Following an acclaimed launch in London, Locke Hotels brings its innovative aparthotel concept to Edinburgh with the opening of Eden Locke. Located on the fashionable George Street, the six-story building—an 18th-century Georgian mansion with a 20th-century extension—was gutted and renovated by New York City-based firm Grzywinski+Pons. Each of the 72 studio rooms is equipped with a well-stocked kitchen and a living area with smart TV, offering guests the comforts of apartment living with the amenities of a design-forward boutique hotel.



So often, the hotel experience means being confined to a bed. Locke’s bespoke, L-shaped sofas allow guests to lounge, work, or entertain guests during their stay, whether that be one night or several weeks long. The distinctive interiors feature muted pastel hues punctuated by bursts of texture and contrasting color. Amenities like cocktail kits, bespoke toiletries by Locke’s Kinsey Apothecary brand, T2 teas, and Rude Health whole-grain granola are additional touches that help the guest feel at home.

Eden Locke also holds Hyde & Son, a third wave coffee lounge that turns into a wine and cocktail bar at night. Open to guests and non-residents, the shared space is headed by James Wise, an internationally recognized barista. Here, the warmth of bent wood, cane, wicker, and terra cotta balances the more industrial materials of brass, stone, cement, and steel in a lush, vegetal environment. Explains Grzywinski+Pons, "We amplified the visual warmth of the long Scottish light with an approach that leaned towards the sophisticatedly tropical."