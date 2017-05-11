Nestled in the heart of Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park is Cascada Expediciones’ EcoCamp Patagonia, a luxury resort that goes green with glamping. Opened in 2001, EcoCamp comprises a collection of geodesic domes that run on renewable energy and are designed for minimal landscape impact. The domes offer an immersive experience in a stunning Andes landscape sculpted by glacial forces.

Considered an industry leader in sustainable lodging, EcoCamp provides a comfortable haven for those seeking modern amenities within a wild environment.