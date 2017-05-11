Echo House

By ANX / Aaron Neubert Architects
Echo House
View Photos

Located in the Elysian Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, the residence and detached artist studio are positioned to perceptually inhabit the adjacent community garden, and present views of the downtown skyline and surrounding hills, in addition to carving out an introspective landscape for the enjoyment of the family.

Organized as a staggered sectional volume distributing program over three levels, the residence is situated over the utilitarian spaces located at street level. Living spaces occupy the multi-level second floor with direct access to the outdoors via the front deck and the rear terrace, physically expanding the interior. The third floor, accessed by the expressed scissor stair, consists of the bedrooms and bathrooms.

Strategically placed apertures around the residence and studio encourage the spatial reverberation and dialogue between the activities of the home and the multiple and diverse terraces, decks, balconies, and landscapes of the property.

ANX / Aaron Neubert Architects uploaded Echo House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, House Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Exterior Front Photo of Echo HouseView Photos

Exterior Front

Modern home with Living Room, Recessed Lighting, Coffee Tables, Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Sofa. Living Room Photo 2 of Echo HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Console Tables, Pendant Lighting, Sofa, Recessed Lighting, Coffee Tables, and Chair. Living Room Photo 3 of Echo HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Pendant Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Coffee Tables, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Living Room Photo 4 of Echo HouseView Photos

Living Room

Exterior Front Photo 5 of Echo House modern homeView Photos

Exterior Front

Exterior Front Photo 6 of Echo House modern homeView Photos

Exterior Front

Modern home with Living Room, Console Tables, Ottomans, Sofa, Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Recessed Lighting. Living Room Photo 7 of Echo HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, Glass Railing, and Wood Railing. Stair Photo 8 of Echo HouseView Photos

Stair

Modern home with Kitchen, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Refrigerator, Cooktops, Concrete Floor, Undermount Sink, Engineered Quartz Counter, Range, Colorful Cabinet, and Recessed Lighting. Kitchen Photo 9 of Echo HouseView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Loft Photo 10 of Echo HouseView Photos

Loft

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor. Bedroom Photo 11 of Echo HouseView Photos

Bedroom

Modern home with Kitchen, Colorful Cabinet, and Engineered Quartz Counter. Kitchen Photo 12 of Echo HouseView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Concrete Floor, Undermount Sink, and Engineered Quartz Counter. Bathroom Photo 13 of Echo HouseView Photos

Bathroom

Bathroom Photo 14 of Echo House modern homeView Photos

Bathroom

Modern home with Engineered Quartz Counter and Undermount Sink. Bathroom Photo 15 of Echo HouseView Photos

Bathroom

Balcony Photo 16 of Echo House modern homeView Photos

Balcony

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Sofa, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. Living Room Photo 17 of Echo HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Recessed Lighting. Master Bathroom Photo 18 of Echo HouseView Photos

Master Bathroom

Terrace Photo 19 of Echo House modern homeView Photos

Terrace

Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and House Building Type. Exterior Front Photo 20 of Echo HouseView Photos

Exterior Front

Credits

Posted By
ANX / Aaron Neubert Architects
@anx
Interior Design
  • Sidonie Loiseleux
Landscape Design
  • Jeff Lindfors
Builder
  • Westward
Photographer
  • Brian Thomas Jones
  • Alez Zarour

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 3000
    • Lot Size
  • 8150