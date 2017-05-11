Eastwind Hotel & Bar
Eastwind is a year-round boutique hotel nestled on a quaint hillside and surrounded by the beautiful landscape of the Catskill Mountains. The Scandinavian-inspired hotel opened in 2018 after extensive remodeling by the owners. Says one of the co-founders, Bjorn Boyer, "We wanted to create a cozy space where you can curl up after a day of hiking or skiing, and just relax."
The hotel boasts 19 accommodation options, including three "Lushna" cabins, Eastwind's take on glamping with a decidedly Scandinavian twist.
Planked with reclaimed wood and awash in a muted color palette with pops of navy, black and white, the King rooms invoke Scandinavian design energized by the hotel’s backcountry.
Situated in the heart of Eastwind, the Suite rooms are outfitted with two king-sized beds, two seating areas, and private fireplace. The en-suite bathrooms boast walk-in showers with rainheads offset by farmhouse basin sinks.