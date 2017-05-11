Eastwind is a year-round boutique hotel nestled on a quaint hillside and surrounded by the beautiful landscape of the Catskill Mountains. The Scandinavian-inspired hotel opened in 2018 after extensive remodeling by the owners. Says one of the co-founders, Bjorn Boyer, "We wanted to create a cozy space where you can curl up after a day of hiking or skiing, and just relax."

The hotel boasts 19 accommodation options, including three "Lushna" cabins, Eastwind's take on glamping with a decidedly Scandinavian twist.