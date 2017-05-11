Eastern Columbia Loft

By
Eastern Columbia Loft
View Photos

A full-scale loft renovation on the 8th floor of the historic Eastern Columbia Building. The Eastern Columbia building is a thirteen-story Claud Beelman designed Art Deco building located at 849 S. Broadway in the Broadway Theater District of Downtown Los Angeles. Known for it’s beautiful 4-sided neon clock tower, the building was erected in 1930 and converted into lofts in 2006. Lovingly referred to as the “Jewel of Downtown,” it is considered to be one of the premier examples of Art Deco architecture in the country.

The design team of Garret & Garage was hired to design a "Soho" fashioned loft. Their challenge was to honor the building ethos keeping it a weekend pied-à-terre, an office headquarters/think tank during the week, while melding a perfect spot for evening entertainment.

The loft was designed to have major points of reference: a solid sliding brass door with a family crest, columns wrapped in blackened steel, a custom desk, a built in bookshelf incorporating a bespoke rolling library ladder, walls trimmed in triple moldings, and hand selected art including a commissioned painting showcasing the owners residence and their classic car in a film noir setting. Furniture was a mix of vintage, custom and current day. The color scheme from Farrow & Ball was selected to enhance a brooding quality by transforming the loft into a Soho effect.

Architectural Interior Design: Garret & Garage (Principals: Beatrice Novoa & Kim Higgins)

uploaded Eastern Columbia Loft through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Apartment Building Type, Tile Roof Material, and Green Siding Material. The historic Eastern Columbia building is a thirteen-story Claud Beelman designed Art Deco building located at 849 S. Broadway in the Broadway Theater District of Downtown Los Angeles. Known for it’s beautiful 4-sided neon clock tower, the building was erected in 1930 and converted into lofts in 2006. Lovingly referred to as the “Jewel of Downtown,” it is considered to be one of the premier examples of Art Deco architecture in the country. Photo of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

The historic Eastern Columbia building is a thirteen-story Claud Beelman designed Art Deco building located at 849 S. Broadway in the Broadway Theater District of Downtown Los Angeles. Known for it’s beautiful 4-sided neon clock tower, the building was erected in 1930 and converted into lofts in 2006. Lovingly referred to as the “Jewel of Downtown,” it is considered to be one of the premier examples of Art Deco architecture in the country.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Chair, Bookcase, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Bench. LIVING ROOM & STUDY, West Wall Custom made bookshelf & Library ladder: by Garret & Garage Crafted in Walnut and brass by Imerio Palumbo. Bookshelves paint color, Farrow & Ball “Railings,” ceiling Farrow & Ball, "Worsted" Sconces by Studio VC Brass sculpture on RH etched bronze coffee table, titled "Cleopatra" by Roger Stevens" - Gallery Timothy Yarger Fine Art Italian bronze foot, ma+39, Los Angeles Art (behind desk): People by Cuban artist residing in Havana, Luis Rodriguez Noa Oil Stick, Acrylic, and Ink on canvas Art (right): I Never Forget What I Can’t Remember by Harland Miller, England Wall color: Farrow & Ball "Downpipe" Photo 2 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

LIVING ROOM & STUDY, West Wall

Custom made bookshelf & Library ladder: by Garret & Garage
Crafted in Walnut and brass by Imerio Palumbo.

Bookshelves paint color, Farrow & Ball “Railings,” ceiling Farrow & Ball, "Worsted"

Sconces by Studio VC

Brass sculpture on RH etched bronze coffee table, titled "Cleopatra" by Roger Stevens" - Gallery Timothy Yarger Fine Art

Italian bronze foot, ma+39, Los Angeles

Art (behind desk):
People by Cuban artist residing in Havana, Luis Rodriguez Noa
Oil Stick, Acrylic, and Ink on canvas

Art (right):
I Never Forget What I Can’t Remember by Harland Miller, England

Wall color: Farrow & Ball "Downpipe"

Modern home with Living Room, Bookcase, and Table Lighting. Desk Lamp: Fuller Brush Man by Garret & Garage Brass, walnut, leather, rawhide lampshade Art Frame: Hair on hide from House of Mercier, Peru Photo 3 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Desk Lamp:
Fuller Brush Man by Garret & Garage
Brass, walnut, leather, rawhide lampshade

Art Frame:
Hair on hide from House of Mercier, Peru

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Bookcase, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Pendant Lighting, Table Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Custom Desk: The Abe Writing Desk by Garret & Garage Walnut, brass, and embossed leather with family crest Office Chair: Vintage tufted 1920's original leather chair, Florence, Italy Vintage typewriter: 1930s Royal Photo 4 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Custom Desk:
The Abe Writing Desk by Garret & Garage
Walnut, brass, and embossed leather with family crest

Office Chair: Vintage tufted 1920's original leather chair, Florence, Italy

Vintage typewriter: 1930s Royal

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Chair, Coffee Tables, Table Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Media Cabinet. Custom Chenille Drapes: Diamond Foam & Fabric, LA Art on wall : Art Division, Untitled by Emmanuel Galvez, Oil on canvas Between windows: A pair of Vintage Italian Brass Hoof Foot Benches Custom Desk: The Abe Writing Desk by Garret & Garage Close-up of leather embossed family crest Photo 5 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Custom Chenille Drapes:
Diamond Foam & Fabric, LA

Art on wall : Art Division, Untitled by Emmanuel Galvez,
Oil on canvas

Between windows:
A pair of Vintage Italian Brass Hoof Foot Benches

Custom Desk:
The Abe Writing Desk by Garret & Garage
Close-up of leather embossed family crest

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Table Lighting, Coffee Tables, and Stools. Under window: Vintage Brass Lottery Spinner - Rose Bowl flea market find Sofa: Madison Sofa in velvet, Restoration Hardware Photo 6 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Under window:
Vintage Brass Lottery Spinner - Rose Bowl flea market find

Sofa:
Madison Sofa in velvet, Restoration Hardware

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Chair, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Ceiling Lighting, Table Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Media Cabinet, and Stools. Marcel Club chairs: Restoration Hardware Eames Walnut stool: Shape B Photo 7 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Marcel Club chairs: Restoration Hardware

Eames Walnut stool: Shape B

Modern home with Living Room and Table Lighting. Desk Lamp: Fuller Brush Man by Garret & Garage Brass, walnut, leather, rawhide lampshade Photo 8 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Desk Lamp:

Fuller Brush Man by Garret & Garage
Brass, walnut, leather, rawhide lampshade

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Media Cabinet, and Stools. A pair of Martini tables, Restoration Hardware Photo 9 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

A pair of Martini tables, Restoration Hardware

Modern home with Living Room and Bookcase. Walnut & Brass library ladder by Garrett & Garage Photo 10 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Walnut & Brass library ladder by Garrett & Garage

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, and Media Cabinet. Vintage leather horse - Empiric, LA Photo 11 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Vintage leather horse - Empiric, LA

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Media Cabinet, Coffee Tables, and End Tables. Media cabinet: Alma Credenza by Dzierlenga F+U Spalted Maple and brass Photo 12 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Media cabinet: Alma Credenza by Dzierlenga F+U
Spalted Maple and brass

Modern home with Living Room and Media Cabinet. Sculpture Gallery Timothy Yarger Fine Art: — Polaroid Camera Minute Maker by Ching Ching Cheng Re-purposed old journal pages & adhesive. Detail of Alma Credenza brass elements, by Dzierlenga F+U Photo 13 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Sculpture Gallery Timothy Yarger Fine Art: — Polaroid Camera Minute Maker by Ching Ching Cheng

Re-purposed old journal pages & adhesive.

Detail of Alma Credenza brass elements, by Dzierlenga F+U

Modern home with Living Room and Bookcase. Bookshelf detail - a Clio award sits next to vintage books, brass detail bookshelf corner element Photo 14 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Bookshelf detail - a Clio award sits next to vintage books, brass detail bookshelf corner element

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Chair, Bench, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Bookcase, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Table Lighting, and Stools. Vintage Rug: HD Buttercup Art above Bar cart: Original illustration by Ty Mattson Bar cart: "Dante Come As You Are Bar Cart" by Dante Goods & Bads, Germany Light fixtures: Designer E.F. Chapman Floor: Herringbone wood floor by Havwoods, UK Photo 15 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Vintage Rug: HD Buttercup

Art above Bar cart: Original illustration by Ty Mattson

Bar cart: "Dante Come As You Are Bar Cart" by Dante Goods & Bads, Germany

Light fixtures: Designer E.F. Chapman

Floor: Herringbone wood floor by Havwoods, UK

Modern home with Living Room and Medium Hardwood Floor. GALLERY WALL Color Farrow & Ball: “Downpipe” Collection of original and vintage art Large Art: Centerpiece Bird #1 by Robert Peluce Chairs: A vintage late 1930's double theater seating by The Heywood Wakefield Co. Garret & Garage Studio Photo 16 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

GALLERY WALL
Color Farrow & Ball: “Downpipe”
Collection of original and vintage art

Large Art: Centerpiece
Bird #1 by Robert Peluce

Chairs: A vintage late 1930's double theater seating by The Heywood Wakefield Co.
Garret & Garage Studio

Modern home with Living Room. Vintage bar sign: Empiric, LA Photo 17 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Vintage bar sign: Empiric, LA

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Chair, Sofa, Media Cabinet, Stools, and Medium Hardwood Floor. KITCHEN - LlVING ROOM Photo 18 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

KITCHEN - LlVING ROOM

Support column with built-in wine rack: Designed by Garret & Garage, in blackened steel with brass buttons Photo 19 of Eastern Columbia Loft modern homeView Photos

Support column with built-in wine rack: Designed by Garret & Garage, in blackened steel with brass buttons

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor and Pendant Lighting. Kitchen: Collaboration between Kraig Kalashian Architecture & Design and Garret & Garage Floor: Herringbone wood floor by Havwoods Support columns with built-in wine rack: Designed by Garret & Garage, blackened steel with brass buttons Kitchen cabinets & island paint: Farrow & Ball color “Stiffkey Blue” Range: Bertazzoni, Heritage Series, Italy Refrigerator: Viking Sink: Rohl Shaw Farm apron sink Faucet: Perrin & Rowe Photo 20 of Eastern Columbia LoftView Photos

Kitchen: Collaboration between Kraig Kalashian Architecture & Design and Garret & Garage

Floor: Herringbone wood floor by Havwoods

Support columns with built-in wine rack: Designed by Garret & Garage, blackened steel with brass buttons

Kitchen cabinets & island paint: Farrow & Ball color “Stiffkey Blue”

Range: Bertazzoni, Heritage Series, Italy

Refrigerator: Viking

Sink: Rohl Shaw Farm apron sink

Faucet: Perrin & Rowe

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Claud Beelman
Interior Design
  • Garret & Garage
Photographer
  • John Milios

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Condo
    • Style
  • Industrial
    • Square Feet
  • 1154