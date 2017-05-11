A full-scale loft renovation on the 8th floor of the historic Eastern Columbia Building. The Eastern Columbia building is a thirteen-story Claud Beelman designed Art Deco building located at 849 S. Broadway in the Broadway Theater District of Downtown Los Angeles. Known for it’s beautiful 4-sided neon clock tower, the building was erected in 1930 and converted into lofts in 2006. Lovingly referred to as the “Jewel of Downtown,” it is considered to be one of the premier examples of Art Deco architecture in the country.

The design team of Garret & Garage was hired to design a "Soho" fashioned loft. Their challenge was to honor the building ethos keeping it a weekend pied-à-terre, an office headquarters/think tank during the week, while melding a perfect spot for evening entertainment.

The loft was designed to have major points of reference: a solid sliding brass door with a family crest, columns wrapped in blackened steel, a custom desk, a built in bookshelf incorporating a bespoke rolling library ladder, walls trimmed in triple moldings, and hand selected art including a commissioned painting showcasing the owners residence and their classic car in a film noir setting. Furniture was a mix of vintage, custom and current day. The color scheme from Farrow & Ball was selected to enhance a brooding quality by transforming the loft into a Soho effect.

Architectural Interior Design: Garret & Garage (Principals: Beatrice Novoa & Kim Higgins)