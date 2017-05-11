Eastern Columbia Loft
A full-scale loft renovation on the 8th floor of the historic Eastern Columbia Building. The Eastern Columbia building is a thirteen-story Claud Beelman designed Art Deco building located at 849 S. Broadway in the Broadway Theater District of Downtown Los Angeles. Known for it’s beautiful 4-sided neon clock tower, the building was erected in 1930 and converted into lofts in 2006. Lovingly referred to as the “Jewel of Downtown,” it is considered to be one of the premier examples of Art Deco architecture in the country.
The design team of Garret & Garage was hired to design a "Soho" fashioned loft. Their challenge was to honor the building ethos keeping it a weekend pied-à-terre, an office headquarters/think tank during the week, while melding a perfect spot for evening entertainment.
The loft was designed to have major points of reference: a solid sliding brass door with a family crest, columns wrapped in blackened steel, a custom desk, a built in bookshelf incorporating a bespoke rolling library ladder, walls trimmed in triple moldings, and hand selected art including a commissioned painting showcasing the owners residence and their classic car in a film noir setting. Furniture was a mix of vintage, custom and current day. The color scheme from Farrow & Ball was selected to enhance a brooding quality by transforming the loft into a Soho effect.
Architectural Interior Design: Garret & Garage (Principals: Beatrice Novoa & Kim Higgins)
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The historic Eastern Columbia building is a thirteen-story Claud Beelman designed Art Deco building located at 849 S. Broadway in the Broadway Theater District of Downtown Los Angeles. Known for it’s beautiful 4-sided neon clock tower, the building was erected in 1930 and converted into lofts in 2006. Lovingly referred to as the “Jewel of Downtown,” it is considered to be one of the premier examples of Art Deco architecture in the country.
LIVING ROOM & STUDY, West Wall
Custom made bookshelf & Library ladder: by Garret & Garage
Crafted in Walnut and brass by Imerio Palumbo.
Bookshelves paint color, Farrow & Ball “Railings,” ceiling Farrow & Ball, "Worsted"
Sconces by Studio VC
Brass sculpture on RH etched bronze coffee table, titled "Cleopatra" by Roger Stevens" - Gallery Timothy Yarger Fine Art
Italian bronze foot, ma+39, Los Angeles
Art (behind desk):
People by Cuban artist residing in Havana, Luis Rodriguez Noa
Oil Stick, Acrylic, and Ink on canvas
Art (right):
I Never Forget What I Can’t Remember by Harland Miller, England
Wall color: Farrow & Ball "Downpipe"
Desk Lamp:
Fuller Brush Man by Garret & Garage
Brass, walnut, leather, rawhide lampshade
Art Frame:
Hair on hide from House of Mercier, Peru
Custom Desk:
The Abe Writing Desk by Garret & Garage
Walnut, brass, and embossed leather with family crest
Office Chair: Vintage tufted 1920's original leather chair, Florence, Italy
Vintage typewriter: 1930s Royal
Custom Chenille Drapes:
Diamond Foam & Fabric, LA
Art on wall : Art Division, Untitled by Emmanuel Galvez,
Oil on canvas
Between windows:
A pair of Vintage Italian Brass Hoof Foot Benches
Custom Desk:
The Abe Writing Desk by Garret & Garage
Close-up of leather embossed family crest
Under window:
Vintage Brass Lottery Spinner - Rose Bowl flea market find
Sofa:
Madison Sofa in velvet, Restoration Hardware
Marcel Club chairs: Restoration Hardware
Eames Walnut stool: Shape B
Desk Lamp:
Fuller Brush Man by Garret & Garage
Brass, walnut, leather, rawhide lampshade
A pair of Martini tables, Restoration Hardware
Walnut & Brass library ladder by Garrett & Garage
Vintage leather horse - Empiric, LA
Media cabinet: Alma Credenza by Dzierlenga F+U
Spalted Maple and brass
Sculpture Gallery Timothy Yarger Fine Art: — Polaroid Camera Minute Maker by Ching Ching Cheng
Re-purposed old journal pages & adhesive.
Detail of Alma Credenza brass elements, by Dzierlenga F+U
Bookshelf detail - a Clio award sits next to vintage books, brass detail bookshelf corner element
Vintage Rug: HD Buttercup
Art above Bar cart: Original illustration by Ty Mattson
Bar cart: "Dante Come As You Are Bar Cart" by Dante Goods & Bads, Germany
Light fixtures: Designer E.F. Chapman
Floor: Herringbone wood floor by Havwoods, UK
GALLERY WALL
Color Farrow & Ball: “Downpipe”
Collection of original and vintage art
Large Art: Centerpiece
Bird #1 by Robert Peluce
Chairs: A vintage late 1930's double theater seating by The Heywood Wakefield Co.
Garret & Garage Studio
Vintage bar sign: Empiric, LA
KITCHEN - LlVING ROOM
Support column with built-in wine rack: Designed by Garret & Garage, in blackened steel with brass buttons
Kitchen: Collaboration between Kraig Kalashian Architecture & Design and Garret & Garage
Floor: Herringbone wood floor by Havwoods
Support columns with built-in wine rack: Designed by Garret & Garage, blackened steel with brass buttons
Kitchen cabinets & island paint: Farrow & Ball color “Stiffkey Blue”
Range: Bertazzoni, Heritage Series, Italy
Refrigerator: Viking
Sink: Rohl Shaw Farm apron sink
Faucet: Perrin & Rowe
Credits
- Claud Beelman
- Garret & Garage
- John Milios