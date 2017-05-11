Dundee Residence

By Jette Creative
Dundee Residence
View Photos

This Spanish-style house fits right in to the charming Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz, and it came to us with loads of beautiful details from ornate structural corbels to the plaster relief on the walls. Although we advised on paint choices, our main role was to furnish and decorate.
We created a bold, sophisticated palette anchored by an autumnal gold sectional the living room that creates a sense of playful elegance. Elements in each room mix vintage, custom, and crafted pieces, ensuring that each space pays homage to the original architecture of the home while still feeling modern and edgy.

Jette Creative uploaded Dundee Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Wall Lighting, End Tables, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Coffee Tables, Wood Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Lighting, Console Tables, Standard Layout Fireplace, and Sofa. Living room Photo of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Living Room and Standard Layout Fireplace. Living room Photo 2 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wall Lighting, Sofa, Table Lighting, and End Tables. Living room Photo 3 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Living Room, Wall Lighting, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, End Tables, and Standard Layout Fireplace. Living room Photo 4 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Console Tables. Living room Photo 5 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Wall Lighting, Sofa, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Coffee Tables. Living room Photo 6 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Bed, Night Stands, Table Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Guest Bedroom Photo 7 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Guest Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, Night Stands, and Bed. Guest Bedroom Photo 8 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Guest Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Bed. Guest Bedroom Photo 9 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Guest Bedroom

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Storage, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Breakfast Nook Photo 10 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Breakfast Nook

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor. Hallway niche Photo 11 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Hallway niche

Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, Bed, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wall Lighting, and Ceiling Lighting. Master bedroom Photo 12 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Wall Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Night Stands, and Bed. Master bedroom Photo 13 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Wall Lighting, Bed, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Night Stands. Master bedroom Photo 14 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Wall Lighting, and Night Stands. Master bedroom Photo 15 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, Bed, and Wall Lighting. Master bedroom Photo 16 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Ceiling Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Master bedroom makeup vanity Photo 17 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Master bedroom makeup vanity

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Table Lighting, Night Stands, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Guest bedroom Photo 18 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Guest bedroom

Master bedroom wall detail Photo 19 of Dundee Residence modern homeView Photos

Master bedroom wall detail

Modern home with Dining Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Bar, and Storage. Dining room Photo 20 of Dundee ResidenceView Photos

Dining room

Credits

Posted By
Jette Creative
@jettecreative
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Amy Bartlam

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California