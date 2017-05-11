This Spanish-style house fits right in to the charming Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz, and it came to us with loads of beautiful details from ornate structural corbels to the plaster relief on the walls. Although we advised on paint choices, our main role was to furnish and decorate.

We created a bold, sophisticated palette anchored by an autumnal gold sectional the living room that creates a sense of playful elegance. Elements in each room mix vintage, custom, and crafted pieces, ensuring that each space pays homage to the original architecture of the home while still feeling modern and edgy.