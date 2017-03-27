Duchess Mansion
This landmark residence was built in 1906 for a Seattle industrialist, Sam Hill and at one point was the home of a European Duchess. The interiors are a carefully planned mix of tradition, contemporary interior architecture, and industrial highlights all coming together in a surprisingly cohesive manner. Glamorous custom chandeliers we designed specifically for the home and create a sense of luxury and unique character. Juxtaposition of materials such as blackened steel behind the original carved marble mantle merge yesterday with timeless modernism. Please see our website for full project description.
Duchess Mansion, Exterior
Duchess Mansion, dramatic, high-contrast entry
Duchess Mansion, custom entry chandelier
Duchess Mansion, dining room
Duchess Mansion, living room
Duchess Mansion, powder room
Duchess Mansion, study
Duchess Mansion, kitchen
Duchess Mansion, family room
Duchess Mansion, bar
Duchess Mansion, interior staircase
Duchess Mansion, original safe
Duchess Mansion, patio space
Duchess Mansion, outdoor spa
Credits
- Stuart Silk Architects
- Andrew Giammarco