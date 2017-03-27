This landmark residence was built in 1906 for a Seattle industrialist, Sam Hill and at one point was the home of a European Duchess. The interiors are a carefully planned mix of tradition, contemporary interior architecture, and industrial highlights all coming together in a surprisingly cohesive manner. Glamorous custom chandeliers we designed specifically for the home and create a sense of luxury and unique character. Juxtaposition of materials such as blackened steel behind the original carved marble mantle merge yesterday with timeless modernism. Please see our website for full project description.