By Garret Cord Werner
This landmark residence was built in 1906 for a Seattle industrialist, Sam Hill and at one point was the home of a European Duchess. The interiors are a carefully planned mix of tradition, contemporary interior architecture, and industrial highlights all coming together in a surprisingly cohesive manner. Glamorous custom chandeliers we designed specifically for the home and create a sense of luxury and unique character. Juxtaposition of materials such as blackened steel behind the original carved marble mantle merge yesterday with timeless modernism. Please see our website for full project description.

Duchess Mansion, Exterior

Duchess Mansion, Exterior

Duchess Mansion, dramatic, high-contrast entry

Duchess Mansion, dramatic, high-contrast entry

Duchess Mansion, custom entry chandelier

Duchess Mansion, custom entry chandelier

Duchess Mansion, dining room

Duchess Mansion, dining room

Duchess Mansion, living room

Duchess Mansion, living room

Duchess Mansion, powder room

Duchess Mansion, powder room

Duchess Mansion, study

Duchess Mansion, study

Duchess Mansion, kitchen

Duchess Mansion, kitchen

Duchess Mansion, family room

Duchess Mansion, family room

Duchess Mansion, bar

Duchess Mansion, bar

Duchess Mansion, interior staircase

Duchess Mansion, interior staircase

Duchess Mansion, original safe

Duchess Mansion, original safe

Duchess Mansion, patio space

Duchess Mansion, patio space

Duchess Mansion, outdoor spa

Duchess Mansion, outdoor spa

Credits

Posted By
Garret Cord Werner
@garretcordwerner
Architect
  • Stuart Silk Architects
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Andrew Giammarco

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Traditional
    • Year
  • 1906