Duboce Colorful Contemporary

By Regan Baker Design
Duboce Colorful Contemporary
View Photos

This project was submitted by Regan Baker Design and has been selected as an Editor’s Pick.

“A smart, gabled, Edwardian with a clean modern interior that embraces the abstract, the colorful and the unexpected. Grided wallpapers, floral textiles, modern art pieces, and colored glass stand out against the clean, modern interior architecture making this a jewel box of a home in the heart of San Francisco.”

Regan Baker Design uploaded Duboce Colorful Contemporary through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Living Room Photo of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Living Room

Living Room Photo 2 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Living Room

Living Room Photo 3 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Living Room

Living Room Photo 4 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Living Room

Living Room Photo 5 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Living Room

Dining Nook Photo 6 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Dining Nook

Primary Bathroom Photo 7 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Primary Bathroom

Primary Bedroom Photo 8 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Primary Bedroom

Primary Bedroom Photo 9 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Primary Bedroom

Primary Bedroom Photo 10 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Primary Bedroom

Primary Bedroom Photo 11 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Primary Bedroom

Primary Bedroom Photo 12 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Primary Bedroom

Staircase Photo 13 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Staircase

Staircase Photo 14 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Staircase

Guest Bath Photo 15 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Guest Bath

Office Photo 16 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Office

Office Photo 17 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Office

Office Photo 18 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Office

Kitchen Photo 19 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Kitchen

Kitchen Photo 20 of Duboce Colorful Contemporary modern home

Kitchen

Credits

Posted By
Regan Baker Design
@reganbakerdesign

Overview