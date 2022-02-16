Duboce Colorful Contemporary
“A smart, gabled, Edwardian with a clean modern interior that embraces the abstract, the colorful and the unexpected. Grided wallpapers, floral textiles, modern art pieces, and colored glass stand out against the clean, modern interior architecture making this a jewel box of a home in the heart of San Francisco.”
Living Room
Living Room
Living Room
Living Room
Living Room
Dining Nook
Primary Bathroom
Primary Bedroom
Primary Bedroom
Primary Bedroom
Primary Bedroom
Primary Bedroom
Staircase
Staircase
Guest Bath
Office
Office
Office
Kitchen
Kitchen