Designer John Tong’s inventive Ontario boutique hotel blends rural references with an urbane sensibility.

Prince Edward County in Ontario, Canada, has become a popular weekend destination for epicureans and wine connoisseurs. And while travelers have a bounty of farmstands, vineyards, and restaurants to visit, modern accommodations weren’t in the mix. Enter the Drake Devonshire, a new 13-room hotel located in a renovated 19th-century foundry.

Throughout the structure, a medley of materials and finishes—patterned tile, painted brick, exposed wood rafters, and steel accents—reflects the homespun nature of local farmhouses. Designer John Tong and his team created custom furniture for the rooms, scoured flea markets for vintage pieces, and sourced accessories from local artisans. He maintains that there isn’t a formula for mixing the elements. "It’s kind of like putting ingredients into a meal," he says. "You have to taste as you’re cooking."