Dorgenois
The Dorgenois Residence is a compact 1,400 s.f. home that can operate as a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath or two smaller units to afford flexibility over the long term use of the structure. The site itself presented the challenge of developing a scheme for a substandard New Orleans lot (30' wide x 60' deep) that creates high-quality interior and exterior spaces while meeting the programmatic demands of the housing market at large. To create a generous exterior space, a concrete porch cuts through the entire house to connect the streetscape, side porch, and backyard - while the second floor of the house floats above. The 1st and 2nd floor spaces are connected through a double height kitchen area that overlooks the tree lined streetfront. Views and living space are positioned to take advantage of the canopy of live oaks along street. Designed and built by Colectivo, a New Orleans architecture firm.
Entrance, porch, and compact Dorgenois Residence as seen from the sidewalk
In a historic and flood prone city the Dorgenois residence is raised with most program on the second floor. The architects designed this home for themselves using it as a chance to experiment with Corten cladding and perforated screen, materials less common in this climate.
The double height interior space overlooks the kitchen. A large custom operable assembly of windows frames views to the Oak lined street.
Second floor living spaces
Bathrooms include cement tile by Cle, and salvaged tubs from a local building material re-sale store.
In addition to the generous side porch, the home includes a more intimate upstairs porch perched in the tree canopy.
The architects, owners of a New Orleans design build firm, fabricated a pivoting stair to allow access to under stair storage. Painting by Tiffany Lin.
The light-filled kitchen space. Cle tiles are used as backsplash, Ikea cabinets and Walnut butcher-block countertops make the working surfaces of the space.
Section through the double height space
Perforated corrugated Corten cladding is used on the side porch providing protection but allowing for views out
Massing strategy diagrams
Plan of residence
Credits
- Colectivo
- Seth Welty
- Drew Ryan
- Michael Wong