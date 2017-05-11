The Dorgenois Residence is a compact 1,400 s.f. home that can operate as a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath or two smaller units to afford flexibility over the long term use of the structure. The site itself presented the challenge of developing a scheme for a substandard New Orleans lot (30' wide x 60' deep) that creates high-quality interior and exterior spaces while meeting the programmatic demands of the housing market at large. To create a generous exterior space, a concrete porch cuts through the entire house to connect the streetscape, side porch, and backyard - while the second floor of the house floats above. The 1st and 2nd floor spaces are connected through a double height kitchen area that overlooks the tree lined streetfront. Views and living space are positioned to take advantage of the canopy of live oaks along street. Designed and built by Colectivo, a New Orleans architecture firm.