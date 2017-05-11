"Actually, the houses are mostly glass." - Donald Wexler.

1477 square feet of steel and glass with two bedrooms, two baths, and an incredible yard and pool - designated a Class 1 Historic property by the City of Palm Springs. Built in 1962, this is mid-century architecture at its best. Nestled among the 6 other iconic Wexler Steel Houses, it has the original ethereal energy combined with all of the sophisticated amenities you'd expect as a modern traveler.