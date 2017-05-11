Donald Wexler's Steel House #4 in Palm Springs
"Actually, the houses are mostly glass." - Donald Wexler.
1477 square feet of steel and glass with two bedrooms, two baths, and an incredible yard and pool - designated a Class 1 Historic property by the City of Palm Springs. Built in 1962, this is mid-century architecture at its best. Nestled among the 6 other iconic Wexler Steel Houses, it has the original ethereal energy combined with all of the sophisticated amenities you'd expect as a modern traveler.
Facing east from pool and spa to outdoor kitchen and house.
Walls of glass as you enter the home.
Fully renovated, modern kitchen with gas range, refrigerated drawers and ice maker for all of the Palm Springs cocktails!
Master bathroom.
Guest bedroom with queen bed and private patio.
Dining room and wine bar with wall of glass open to backyard firepit and pool patio.
Outdoor conversation room with firepit and butterfly chairs just off the bedroom patio.
Living room with private, east-facing patio.
Outdoor shower off the master bedroom patio.
Credits
- Donald Wexler
- James Butchart