In a neighborhood of sprawling suburban houses on turf-covered lots, this residence at the end of a cul-de-sac is at home in its desert landscape. The careful placement of windows, site walls, vegetation and the relationship of the main house to the guest house create privacy from the neighboring properties. Within this crafted environment the experiential distinction between inside and outside is blurred. As a seasonal home, the outdoor living spaces are used as often as the interior living spaces. The wood-formed concrete walls, rough sawn ceilings, oak flooring and desert plant palette reflect the client’s desire for a regional, clean-lined organic house. The architectural design provides specific opportunities for the interplay of light and shadow, which change dramatically throughout the day, and throughout the seasons. Light and shadows bring out the various textures of the concrete walls and heighten the dramatic changes of the desert sun.