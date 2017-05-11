Dihedral House
By Arch11
This modern urban house is anchored on a downtown corner site. Site-cast, board-formed concrete walls moor the building to its site, while providing thermal mass to control temperature swings. The house is organized around crossing dihedral lines, one phenomenal, one tectonic that shear the interior volumes of the house. The building was delivered as a fast-track, design-build with Hammerwell Inc.
Architect
Builder
- Hammerwell Inc.
Photographer
- Raul J Garcia
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2012
Square Feet
4700
Lot Size
7500
Press
