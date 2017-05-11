Dihedral House

By Arch11
Dihedral House
View Photos

This modern urban house is anchored on a downtown corner site. Site-cast, board-formed concrete walls moor the building to its site, while providing thermal mass to control temperature swings. The house is organized around crossing dihedral lines, one phenomenal, one tectonic that shear the interior volumes of the house. The building was delivered as a fast-track, design-build with Hammerwell Inc.

Arch11 uploaded Dihedral House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Arch11
@arch11
Architect
Builder
  • Hammerwell Inc.
Photographer
  • Raul J Garcia

Overview

Location
  • Boulder, Colorado
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2012
    • Square Feet
  • 4700
    • Lot Size
  • 7500