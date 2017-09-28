Dickerman Residence

By Richard Pedranti Architect
Dickerman Residence


"I wanted a contemporary design that complimented the natural lakeside setting--a house that was both visually arresting but also extremely functional. The result is a house with open spaces for entertaining, an easy flow into the landscape, and enough private spaces to work in. The fact that RPA was able to accomplish this with a pretty strict budget still amazes me. Working with Richard has been a dream. He not only listened to all my ideas, but he always pushed them to a better, more interesting place. In my experience, it's rare to find an architect whose designs are equally informed by aesthetics and the practicality of construction. The entire process has been deeply satisfying and I ended up with a house that was better than I could have ever imagined”
Colin Dickerman, Homeowner

DESCRIPTION
A modern weekend retreat for a New York City publishing executive interested in enjoying the outdoors. Built near a secluded lake outside the village of Narrowsburg, NY in the Upper Delaware River Valley, this compact house sits on the edge of a sloping, densely wooded and boulder-strewn escarpment with filtered views of the lakeshore.

DESIGN
The design goal was a cost and energy efficient retreat house that settled lightly on the landscape. The building is on piers and has the feel of a tree house set on the edge of a wildflower meadow with views to the lake and forest. Primary features of this weekend retreat house are its simple, open form and clean aesthetic. It emphasizes natural materials including a stone fireplace, Douglas Fir interior finishes, and indoor / outdoor rooms with a visual connection to the natural setting. The open plan also includes private spaces and features that make it a perfect writer’s retreat.

Modern home with Shed RoofLine, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. Evening view from forest

Evening view from forest

View of Entry

View of Entry

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Shed RoofLine, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. View from Lake

View from Lake

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Metal Roof Material. View from forest

View from forest

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and Shed RoofLine. View from forest

View from forest

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Shed RoofLine, and House Building Type. View of entry in evening

View of entry in evening

Modern home with Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wood Burning Fireplace, Shelves, Chair, Sectional, Bookcase, Table, Recessed Lighting, Lamps, Pendant Lighting, Floor Lighting, Rug Floor, and Standard Layout Fireplace. The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.

The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.

Modern home with Living Room, Sectional, Wood Burning Fireplace, Pendant Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. View of living room

View of living room

Modern home with Kitchen, Stone Counter, Wood Cabinet, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Medium Hardwood Floor, Undermount Sink, and Pendant Lighting. View of kitchen

View of kitchen

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Bookcase. View of the office

View of the office

Modern home with Table, Pendant Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. View of hallway

View of hallway

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Shed RoofLine. View of screen porch and entry

View of screen porch and entry

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, and House Building Type. View of forest through entry

View of forest through entry

Birds eye view

Birds eye view

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, and Shed RoofLine. Birds eye view

Birds eye view

Floor Plan

Floor Plan

Landscape Plan

Landscape Plan

Dickerman Residence Exploded Axon

Dickerman Residence Exploded Axon

East Elevation

East Elevation

West Elevation

West Elevation

Credits

Posted By
Richard Pedranti Architect
@richardpedranti
Photographer
  • Jeff Totaro

Overview

Location
  • New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 1800
    • Lot Size
  • 11 Acres