• Architects: YoDezeen

• Project: Diamond apartment

• Location: Kiev, Ukraine

• Photography: Andrii Shurpenkov

• Area: 320,4 m2

• Year: 2017



In one of Kiev’s Luxury Apartments Complex Diamond Hill, the architectural and interior design studio YoDezeen masterfully employ a tasteful palette, design furniture and stunning contemporary artworks to compose a bespoke high-end design.

Luxury and utility seem mutually exclusive when it comes to design, but those two things were exactly what a young family was looking for when they purchased spacious apartment in the heart of the Kiev city. The couple wanted a light-filled, spacious and cozy feel home that easily fits for family's individual needs. At the first step architects gained free-space plan and good proportions that easily and logical divided in two zones - inviting kitchen-living-dining space and private part, where have been placed children’s rooms with bathrooms, master bedroom and master bathroom, wardrobes and utility room.

Public zone is created by dramatic combination of living, dining, and kitchen areas. Open concept allows natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows insolate every corner of the space. The entertaining areas utilize eye-catching materials and design furniture that artfully united with sophisticated and quite palette. To make an interior more dramatic and intriguing, architects added spectacular pieces of contemporary art.

In private area designers embodied the idea of effective combination of comfort, coziness and functionality. Throughout the interior, wooden floors, colour scheme and wall décor create a visual connection between public and private spaces. In a result the couple received an elegance home with intimate and personal spaces.

