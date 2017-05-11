Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a modern home? A home where the line between inside and out is so blurred that nature sometimes comes crawling into your room. Are you afraid modern architecture is only for childless Avant guard art collectors who wear black turtleneck sweaters even in summer? Then take a moment to and check out Desert Wash, a home designed by Kendle Design Collaborative. It will change your perspective about what site sensitive modern architecture can be.

Desert Wash is a unique modern home designed to celebrate nature and desert living. A home that turns an unwelcome obstacle for traditional residential design, a desert wash which periodically floods throughout the year, into a focal feature of natural beauty that delights and inspires a young energetic family, teaching life lessons everyday about living as one with nature.

See how rammed earth walls, expansive glass and floating steel and wood clad roofs shelter a family in modern beauty and provide the perfect backdrop for their extensive collection of art and Asian artifacts. But mostly see how much fun everyday living in the desert, amongst natures ever changing wonder, can be.