A little home deep in the desert. A wonderful design house in the middle of nowhere, 20 miles off the Death Valley National Park boundaries, with 80 acres of land and unobstructed views to the desert and the mountains. This vacation home in the middle of an isolated stretch of high desert, designed by Peter Strzebniok (nottoscale, San Francisco) incorporates the vistas by visually expanding into the surrounding landscape, providing stunning views, while also making the desert part of the interiors – merging the inside with the outside.