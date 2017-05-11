Desert Canopy House

Desert Canopy House
This International Award-winning Hybrid House design came out of the context: the extreme heat of the desert in Palm Springs, CA. A stunning view of the St Jacinto mountain range asked for large windows but faces west. This needed protection from sun infiltration and led to the dramatic, floor-to-ceiling glass wall with a sweeping overhang. The architects are proud to have created the first zero-net house (new construction) in Palm Springs.

Desert Canopy House -- a wall of glass faces the mountains and the large overhang protects it from the sun and heat.

Desert Canopy House -- a wall of glass faces the mountains and the large overhang protects it from the sun and heat.

The front entrance opens into the great room next to a linear pond. The home becomes a perfect showcase for the owner's artwork collection.

The front entrance opens into the great room next to a linear pond. The home becomes a perfect showcase for the owner's artwork collection.

The glass wall on one end of the kitchen frames the mountain views. The cabinetry, all glass-fronted lowers, with a convection stove and cylindrical vent make this room about the view and the art.

The glass wall on one end of the kitchen frames the mountain views. The cabinetry, all glass-fronted lowers, with a convection stove and cylindrical vent make this room about the view and the art.

  • Palm Springs, California