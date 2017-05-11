Desert Canopy House
This International Award-winning Hybrid House design came out of the context: the extreme heat of the desert in Palm Springs, CA. A stunning view of the St Jacinto mountain range asked for large windows but faces west. This needed protection from sun infiltration and led to the dramatic, floor-to-ceiling glass wall with a sweeping overhang. The architects are proud to have created the first zero-net house (new construction) in Palm Springs.
Desert Canopy House -- a wall of glass faces the mountains and the large overhang protects it from the sun and heat.
The front entrance opens into the great room next to a linear pond. The home becomes a perfect showcase for the owner's artwork collection.
The glass wall on one end of the kitchen frames the mountain views. The cabinetry, all glass-fronted lowers, with a convection stove and cylindrical vent make this room about the view and the art.