“Living in tree tops” sums up the potential for this steep terrain on the slopes of Mont-Saint-Bruno.

The architectural answer to coexist with the strong topography of the site is simply asserted by:

• A 4-level tower

• A bridge connecting the top of the tower to the road

• A large cantilevered terrace to inhabit the landscape

The result is a projection in the landscape from the living rooms and the relaxation areas. The interface with the street is limited to access and some breakthroughs so as to voluntarily orient the experience towards the wooded panorama.

Inside, a central staircase revolves around white vertical blades, a slender trunk allowing light to pass between the floors. The ascent to the mezzanine, like a leaf at the end of a twig, culminates in an enfolding work space clad in wood; an observatory nest at the top of the trees.

