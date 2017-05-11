Del Marcos Hotel

Palm Springs, California
Built in 1947, the Del Marcos Hotel was architect William Francis Cody's first independent commission, and a project that launched his career as one of the most influential desert modern architects. Located close to Downtown Palm Springs, in the historic Tennis Club neighborhood, the hotel’s 17 rooms are furnished with midcentury modern furniture, and décor that complement’s the building's cheerful facade.

Architect
  • William F. Cody
Photographer
  • Del Marcos Hotel

    • Structure
  • Hotel
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1947

  • Dwell