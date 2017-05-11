Del Marcos Hotel
Built in 1947, the Del Marcos Hotel was architect William Francis Cody's first independent commission, and a project that launched his career as one of the most influential desert modern architects. Located close to Downtown Palm Springs, in the historic Tennis Club neighborhood, the hotel’s 17 rooms are furnished with midcentury modern furniture, and décor that complement’s the building's cheerful facade.
Del Marcos Hotel in Palm Springs, California
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- William F. Cody
Photographer
- Del Marcos Hotel
Overview
Location
Structure
Hotel
Style
Midcentury
Year
1947
Press
Publications