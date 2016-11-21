Situated on a wide lot in an established Ontario neighbourhood, The Ravine House is a 30 year old 3800 sq. ft. home that underwent an extensive interior renovation. Purchased from her parents when they decided to downsize, the owners decided to update the outdated interiors and poor use of space within the existing estate to better suit their family’s modern aesthetic and lifestyle. The primary design goal was to transition the house into a contemporary design, and create a creative culinary environment for a hobby chef.