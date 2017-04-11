Davis Residence
The Canadian client specifically sought out Abramson Teiger Architects to design a house that had the form, light and material that is prevalent in our Southern Californian work. Themes of indoor-outdoor integration and light filled spaces were adapted to the Toronto climate.
The second floor is light and almost without walls. The roof flies above and its apparent lightness is expressed by its thin, six inch profiles.
The first floor base is mostly solid, in response to the harsh Canadian winter, and is clad in layer of stone and wood. It reads heavy and rooted to the earth. As the façade lifts up and away from the grade, it is wrapped in wood and detailed as a rain-screen, which stands proudly on the stone below it.
A water feature allows the patio and garden to float lightly.
Natural light was central to the design, and the ATA design team implemented skylights, sliding doors and large scale windows throughout.
A minimal kitchen features Mid-Century furniture and lighting to create a welcoming family space.
A chalkboard wall adds playfulness to the communal kitchen area.
A sloped roof connects the living room with the upstairs hall. Large spherical lighting adds drama to the open space.
Upstairs, the airy bedrooms open to a central hall with a sitting area, lit by clearstory windows and finished with crisp white walls.
A tranquil seating area showcases the client's art and Mid-Century furniture classics.
The informal family room sits in the same space as the kitchen.
The indoor pool area opens up to the outdoor patio for year round swimming in the cold Toronto climate. An aquarium is nestled next to the interior pool wall.
Redwood siding adds warmth to the neutral stone and stucco textures for a Mid-Century touch to a contemporary form.
Credits
- Hallworth Design
- Mark Hartley