Darkwood Residence

By
Darkwood Residence
View Photos

With breathtaking views, Darkwood Residence represents a tour de force in design excellence. Cumulus Studio worked closely with the client on sustainable architecture, including interior design, furniture, and fittings in a design coup that celebrates the spectacular site and location in Deviot, Tasmania.

uploaded Darkwood Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, and Metal Siding Material. Amazing scenes of the Tamar River from the front deck. Photo of Darkwood Residence

Amazing scenes of the Tamar River from the front deck.

Modern home with Outdoor, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Shrubs, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, and Front Yard. Darkwood Residence resides in a biophilic paradise for Matt and Eloise Collins, enabling their children Trixie, Raf, and Roscoe to endlessly explore and adventure within the pristine native bush. The eco-friendly design-build allows the family of five high-quality low-maintenance surroundings the year-round.  Photo 2 of Darkwood Residence

Darkwood Residence resides in a biophilic paradise for Matt and Eloise Collins, enabling their children Trixie, Raf, and Roscoe to endlessly explore and adventure within the pristine native bush. The eco-friendly design-build allows the family of five high-quality low-maintenance surroundings the year-round. 

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Two-Sided Fireplace, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Storage, Table, Shelves, and Pendant Lighting. Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views. Photo 3 of Darkwood Residence

Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.

Modern home with Kitchen and Ceiling Lighting. The studio commented: "Darkwood is simple for the most part, but clever when it matters.  We prioritized the natural surrounds, natural light and hard-wearing natural materials to fit the brief. Macrocarpa, a plantation timber, kept this sustainable as did solar panels, and a wetback heating system." Photo 4 of Darkwood Residence

The studio commented: "Darkwood is simple for the most part, but clever when it matters.  We prioritized the natural surrounds, natural light and hard-wearing natural materials to fit the brief. Macrocarpa, a plantation timber, kept this sustainable as did solar
panels, and a wetback heating system."

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Sofa, Coffee Tables, and Two-Sided Fireplace. A combined vision underpins all aspects of the build - architecture, and construction dovetail with a focus on family and the pared-back nature of the house. Adding to the individual sense of place, Matt constructed the Japanese-inspired fireplace himself. Photo 5 of Darkwood Residence

A combined vision underpins all aspects of the build - architecture, and construction dovetail with a focus on family and the pared-back nature of the house. Adding to the individual sense of place, Matt constructed the Japanese-inspired fireplace himself.

Modern home with Outdoor, Slope, Woodland, Field, Trees, Grass, and Shrubs. With views like these, the rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it." Photo 6 of Darkwood Residence

With views like these, the rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it."

Modern home with Storage Room. Shrewd multi-use solutions abound. Built-in furniture permits storage while increasing the dual aesthetic and functional necessaries within the small footprint. While Eloise Collins reads privately at the substantial scenic windows, adroit design features such as these add immeasurably to the home's financial value.  Photo 7 of Darkwood Residence

Shrewd multi-use solutions abound. Built-in furniture permits storage while increasing the dual aesthetic and functional necessaries within the small footprint. While Eloise Collins reads privately at the substantial scenic windows, adroit design features such as these add immeasurably to the home's financial value. 

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Darkwood Residence appeared on Grand Designs Australia (GDA). GDA looks for projects that have specific requirements. They reside in a great location and they showcase talented Australian architects - especially those that combine architectural creativity and innovation in design or materials. GDA also seeks emotional involvement from the owner: since Matt Collins undertook the building project, Darkwood Residence has that quality in abundance! Photo 8 of Darkwood Residence

Darkwood Residence appeared on Grand Designs Australia (GDA). GDA looks for projects that have specific requirements. They reside in a great location and they showcase talented Australian architects - especially those that combine architectural creativity and innovation in design or materials. GDA also seeks emotional involvement from the owner: since Matt Collins undertook the building project, Darkwood Residence has that quality in abundance!

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Cumulus Studio
Interior Design
  • Cumulus Studio
Builder
  • Owner Matt Collins
Photographer
  • Anjie Blair
Full Baths
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2020
    • Square Feet
  • 1959
    • Lot Size
  • 86110sf
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Google Home

    • Press