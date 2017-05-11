Darkwood Residence
With breathtaking views, Darkwood Residence represents a tour de force in design excellence. Cumulus Studio worked closely with the client on sustainable architecture, including interior design, furniture, and fittings in a design coup that celebrates the spectacular site and location in Deviot, Tasmania.
Amazing scenes of the Tamar River from the front deck.
Darkwood Residence resides in a biophilic paradise for Matt and Eloise Collins, enabling their children Trixie, Raf, and Roscoe to endlessly explore and adventure within the pristine native bush. The eco-friendly design-build allows the family of five high-quality low-maintenance surroundings the year-round.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
The studio commented: "Darkwood is simple for the most part, but clever when it matters. We prioritized the natural surrounds, natural light and hard-wearing natural materials to fit the brief. Macrocarpa, a plantation timber, kept this sustainable as did solar
panels, and a wetback heating system."
A combined vision underpins all aspects of the build - architecture, and construction dovetail with a focus on family and the pared-back nature of the house. Adding to the individual sense of place, Matt constructed the Japanese-inspired fireplace himself.
With views like these, the rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it."
Shrewd multi-use solutions abound. Built-in furniture permits storage while increasing the dual aesthetic and functional necessaries within the small footprint. While Eloise Collins reads privately at the substantial scenic windows, adroit design features such as these add immeasurably to the home's financial value.
Darkwood Residence appeared on Grand Designs Australia (GDA). GDA looks for projects that have specific requirements. They reside in a great location and they showcase talented Australian architects - especially those that combine architectural creativity and innovation in design or materials. GDA also seeks emotional involvement from the owner: since Matt Collins undertook the building project, Darkwood Residence has that quality in abundance!
Credits
- Cumulus Studio
- Cumulus Studio
- Owner Matt Collins
- Anjie Blair