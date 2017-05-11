Dangar Island House
Perched atop a steep slope overlooking the Hawkesbury River on Dangar Island—just an hour north of Sydney—this tranquil, modern Australian vacation rental property puts guests right in the middle of nature.
Surrounded by native angophora trees and positioned at just the right elevation and angle, Dangar Island House is designed to maximize the lovely views of the river and the natural light that streams through the trees.
North of Sydney on Dangar Island is a modern Australian vacation rental that's positioned to take full advantage of views of the Hawkesbury River and gorgeous native Angophora trees.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Robertson & Hindmarsh Architects
Interior Design
- David Harrison
Photographer
- Boutique Homes
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Scandanavian
Press
Publications