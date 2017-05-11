An interior renovation is an operation that has now become procedure within the regenerative process of envelope-buildings. It requires a careful examination of the needs implied by the fragmentary nature of contemporary life, as well as the ability to uncover the potentialities hidden within a layout-type now become obsolete, and the ability to hierarchise the need for design interventions. This process enables to instil new life into a space while staying within the endless limitations imposed by an architectural project.

Demolitions, downsize of the spaces and the choice of a restricted palette of colours and materials, enables the creation of a neutral and flexible background on which to freely place furniture, objects and figures.

