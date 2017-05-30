The Curves house is a complete home and landscape renovation of a 1980's modern gem situated among transitional ranch homes primarily built between 1931 and 1949 in the Yaple Park Historic District in Phoenix. This house unfortunately went through years of damage, alteration, and neglect before the current homeowner purchased it. The mission of the redesign was to peel back the house to its originally glory, enhance where appropriate, and carefully alter the house to meet the lifestyle of the client. This house blurs the lines of indoors and outdoors, making use of the entire lot to create unique living spaces for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying every day and night.