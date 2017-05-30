Curves House
The Curves house is a complete home and landscape renovation of a 1980's modern gem situated among transitional ranch homes primarily built between 1931 and 1949 in the Yaple Park Historic District in Phoenix. This house unfortunately went through years of damage, alteration, and neglect before the current homeowner purchased it. The mission of the redesign was to peel back the house to its originally glory, enhance where appropriate, and carefully alter the house to meet the lifestyle of the client. This house blurs the lines of indoors and outdoors, making use of the entire lot to create unique living spaces for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying every day and night.
Custom whimsical glass sculptures created by Rainier Glass Studio and succulents highlight the courtyard of this curved house in central Phoenix
Master Bedroom and Breezeway
Master bathroom featuring a steam shower
Home office opens up to a courtyard with a bubbling water fountain
Breezeway to the master bedroom beyond that opens up to the pool courtyard through a pocketing glass door
Steel staircase lit by LED strip light hugs the concrete block fireplace
Breezeway between the living room and master suite
Entry wall
Living room clad with redwood on both sides with a concrete block fireplace in the center of the double height space
Master Suite with the glass doors closed
The doors of the master suite pocket behind the redwood to allow the space to extend to the pool courtyard
Exterior stair up to a roof deck
The entry to the house allow multiple sight lines through the house to the various courtyards and patios
Office courtyard
View from the office courtyard to the entry courtyard that features a custom concrete bench
Front courtyard extends living functions outside of the house, allowing the house to live much larger than its footprint
Credits
- Jason + Anna Photography