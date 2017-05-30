Curves House

By The Ranch Mine
Curves House


The Curves house is a complete home and landscape renovation of a 1980's modern gem situated among transitional ranch homes primarily built between 1931 and 1949 in the Yaple Park Historic District in Phoenix. This house unfortunately went through years of damage, alteration, and neglect before the current homeowner purchased it. The mission of the redesign was to peel back the house to its originally glory, enhance where appropriate, and carefully alter the house to meet the lifestyle of the client. This house blurs the lines of indoors and outdoors, making use of the entire lot to create unique living spaces for entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying every day and night.

Modern home with Front Yard, Trees, Desert, Shrubs, Gardens, Walkways, Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Exterior, and Wood Siding Material. Custom whimsical glass sculptures created by Rainier Glass Studio and succulents highlight the courtyard of this curved house in central Phoenix

Modern home with Exterior, Shed RoofLine, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Master Bedroom and Breezeway

Modern home with Bath Room, Concrete Floor, Undermount Sink, Pendant Lighting, Porcelain Tile Wall, Enclosed Shower, Marble Counter, Ceiling Lighting, and Two Piece Toilet. Master bathroom featuring a steam shower

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Bookcase, Chair, Desk, and Concrete Floor. Home office opens up to a courtyard with a bubbling water fountain

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Raised Planters, Hardscapes, Desert, and Stone Patio, Porch, Deck. Breezeway to the master bedroom beyond that opens up to the pool courtyard through a pocketing glass door

Modern home with Staircase and Metal Tread. Steel staircase lit by LED strip light hugs the concrete block fireplace

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Desert, Raised Planters, and Stone Patio, Porch, Deck. Breezeway between the living room and master suite

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, and Desert. Entry wall

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, Concrete Floor, Standard Layout Fireplace, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Living room clad with redwood on both sides with a concrete block fireplace in the center of the double height space

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Bed, Concrete Floor, Back Yard, Desert, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Shower, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Exterior, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. Master Suite with the glass doors closed

The doors of the master suite pocket behind the redwood to allow the space to extend to the pool courtyard

Modern home with Staircase and Metal Tread. Exterior stair up to a roof deck

The entry to the house allow multiple sight lines through the house to the various courtyards and patios

Modern home with Outdoor, Desert, Shrubs, Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck, Raised Planters, and Stone Patio, Porch, Deck. Office courtyard

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Desert, Raised Planters, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck, and Shrubs. View from the office courtyard to the entry courtyard that features a custom concrete bench

#modern #courtyard #wood #landscape #glass #sculpture #organic #table #phoenix #arizona

#modern #organic #exterior #wood #concrete #desert #phoenix #arizona

#modern #courtyard #wood #landscape #glass #sculpture #organic #succulent #phoenix #arizona

Modern home with Outdoor, Desert, Shrubs, Trees, Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck, and Stone Patio, Porch, Deck. Front courtyard extends living functions outside of the house, allowing the house to live much larger than its footprint

Credits

Posted By
The Ranch Mine
@theranchmine
Landscape Design
Photographer
  • Jason + Anna Photography

Overview

Location
  • Phoenix, Arizona
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 1800
    • Lot Size
  • 6,673 SF