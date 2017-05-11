Culver City Modern

By Laney LA
Laney LA designed this modern, minimal home for a hip young couple in Culver City. A simple, 2-story, wood-clad facade is complimented by a white, vaulted interior. The home celebrates the client's love of the outdoors as well as their love for rock climbing.

"When your client is a creative filmmaker, you are pushed to compose something that tells a story," says the project's designer, Kanoa Chung.

See more at www.Laney.LA and www.instagram.com/lan...

The client's love of rock climbing was reflected in the custom climbing wall, applied to the expressive outdoor chimney.

The interior space revolves around a vaulted, double-height space, located at the center of the home.

The dark, moody exterior is contrasted by the white interior.

The simple gable volume provided an efficient, iconic form for this Culver City home.

Laney LA
  • Culver City, California