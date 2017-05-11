Laney LA designed this modern, minimal home for a hip young couple in Culver City. A simple, 2-story, wood-clad facade is complimented by a white, vaulted interior. The home celebrates the client's love of the outdoors as well as their love for rock climbing.

"When your client is a creative filmmaker, you are pushed to compose something that tells a story," says the project's designer, Kanoa Chung.

See more at www.Laney.LA and www.instagram.com/lan...