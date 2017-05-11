In a Mexico city's neighborhood original designed and developed by Luis Barragan, surrounded by Volcanic rock It´s located a house for a family of 4 and a dog, a very simple design, with a palette of only concrete , wood and Volcanic stone(recinto) it´s a 4800 sq/ft, construction area, The house is developed above a big block of rock 3.5 mts above the street level, in the lower plant is all the public spaces and the garden divides the guest room, the upper level is formed with all the bedrooms, family room and the Mater bedroom, separated by a concrete bridge. A big pond serves as water mirror that reflects the dinning and the living room.