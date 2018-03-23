Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre

By Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio
Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre
View Photos

Acting as a home base during the work week, this 16th floor minimalist pied-a-terre is anchored by bridge and mountain views. Custom Oregon walnut millwork and casework bring warmth to the simple shell while white carrara marble adds textural luxury.

Project Snapshot
Location: Pearl District, Portland, Oregon
Size: 900 sf
Completion: Summer 2017
Photography: Leah Verwey

Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio uploaded Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Clean-lined walnut credenza folds out into a petite desk Photo of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home

Clean-lined walnut credenza folds out into a petite desk

Custom walnut and carrara marble center island acts as a prep space as well as dining table Photo 2 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home

Custom walnut and carrara marble center island acts as a prep space as well as dining table

Concealed island storage holds essentials while attached extension table can accommodate up to 6 guests Photo 3 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home

Concealed island storage holds essentials while attached extension table can accommodate up to 6 guests

Commanding views of Portland's bridges called for quiet and low-profile furnishings Photo 4 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home

Commanding views of Portland's bridges called for quiet and low-profile furnishings

Custom walnut built-ins give purpose to an extra wide hall Photo 5 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home

Custom walnut built-ins give purpose to an extra wide hall

Custom art anchors the entry and ushers you into the living space Photo 6 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home

Custom art anchors the entry and ushers you into the living space

A petite outdoor space overlooks Portland's Willamette River and series of iconic bridges Photo 7 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home

A petite outdoor space overlooks Portland's Willamette River and series of iconic bridges

Mitered carrara marble with walnut top-cap Photo 8 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home

Mitered carrara marble with walnut top-cap

Custom walnut built-ins give purpose to an extra wide hall Photo 9 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home

Custom walnut built-ins give purpose to an extra wide hall

Photo 10 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home
Photo 11 of Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre modern home