Cosmopolitan Pied-A-Terre
Acting as a home base during the work week, this 16th floor minimalist pied-a-terre is anchored by bridge and mountain views. Custom Oregon walnut millwork and casework bring warmth to the simple shell while white carrara marble adds textural luxury.
Project Snapshot
Location: Pearl District, Portland, Oregon
Size: 900 sf
Completion: Summer 2017
Photography: Leah Verwey
Clean-lined walnut credenza folds out into a petite desk
Custom walnut and carrara marble center island acts as a prep space as well as dining table
Concealed island storage holds essentials while attached extension table can accommodate up to 6 guests
Commanding views of Portland's bridges called for quiet and low-profile furnishings
Custom walnut built-ins give purpose to an extra wide hall
Custom art anchors the entry and ushers you into the living space
A petite outdoor space overlooks Portland's Willamette River and series of iconic bridges
Mitered carrara marble with walnut top-cap
