Corhampton Rd Residence is a minimalist house located in Melbourne, Australia, designed by Sonelo. Stringent budget and client’s firm intention to retain location of existing fixtures in their bid to manage cost blowout, dictate our interventions. Every design decision is contemplated. The existing house was akin to a loose soul in search of a perfect body. Spaces within the house were cavernous and visibly made-shift. Their home needed more than just a make-over of glossy finishes, fixtures, and fittings. Repurposing of some spaces is essential to create a holistic family home that caters for their daily life and ritual. The revamped entry heightens the arrival experience. Dwellers and visitors are greeted by a new pair of neat timber batten front doors, leading you into a double height entry lobby.