By Kevin Swan
This modern home sits on an isolated 20-acre lot only 18 miles out of downtown Indianapolis. With the dual full hookups for RVs, it's an ideal base for adventurers who might like to take in Colts and Pacer games, or even the Indy 500. Designed by the owners and HAUS, in Indianapolis, it is a one-of-a-kind for the midwest.

Table Tennis Room

Roof, Window, Cement Siding Detail

The modern ranch has a full, walk-out basement.

The basement was designed to enjoy natural light.

The main living space features north and south window walls. The flooring is cork.

The bedroom features a floating wall, with beautiful views on three sides.

The modern bathroom with an open shower and simple tile.

The custom kitchen features quartz countertops.

Sunrise at Copperwood. The exterior is comprised of thermally treated Ash and white, cement panels.

The slanted metal roof extends out over the Airstream, where it sits connected to power, sewer, and water.

Evening at Copperwood. The 20-acre lot enjoys visits from deer, eagles, hawk, blue heron, fox, and other wildlife.

Kevin Swan
  The Home Aesthetic

  Zionsville, Indiana
  • 4
  • 3
  • 1
  House (Single Residence)
  Modern
  2016
  • 5000
  20 acres