Copperwood
This modern home sits on an isolated 20-acre lot only 18 miles out of downtown Indianapolis. With the dual full hookups for RVs, it's an ideal base for adventurers who might like to take in Colts and Pacer games, or even the Indy 500. Designed by the owners and HAUS, in Indianapolis, it is a one-of-a-kind for the midwest.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Table Tennis Room
Roof, Window, Cement Siding Detail
The modern ranch has a full, walk-out basement.
The basement was designed to enjoy natural light.
The main living space features north and south window walls. The flooring is cork.
The bedroom features a floating wall, with beautiful views on three sides.
The modern bathroom with an open shower and simple tile.
The custom kitchen features quartz countertops.
Sunrise at Copperwood. The exterior is comprised of thermally treated Ash and white, cement panels.
The slanted metal roof extends out over the Airstream, where it sits connected to power, sewer, and water.
Evening at Copperwood. The 20-acre lot enjoys visits from deer, eagles, hawk, blue heron, fox, and other wildlife.
Credits
- The Home Aesthetic