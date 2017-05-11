Stunning 3,545-sq-ft townhome. Modern, distinctive, designed to maximize light, air and flow. Includes a three-story atrium and 460-sq-ft roof deck.

A distinctive, fully renovated semi-detached townhome has entered the market in Washington’s exclusive Burleith neighborhood. The home, located at 3541 S St. NW, features almost 3,600 square feet of living space with a three-story atrium and a spacious roof deck.

The property is listed by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage affiliated agent Lenore Rubino.

Built in 1912, the home has been fully renovated to include an open floor plan, a 64-square-foot skylight and a solid masonry-based, three-floor addition built from cinder block, metal beams and metal framing. The exterior of the home’s Pella casement windows fitted to the original dimensions offer a nod to the property’s 105-year history.

Additional property features include:

● Design influenced by Mexican architect Manuel Parra’s philosophy on use of space

● Abundant natural light

● Four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

● New quartz countertops

● Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite master bathroom

● Second and third bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms

● Guest suite with full kitchen, full bathroom and washer and dryer set

