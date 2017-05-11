Concept Dub, home builder and designer, decided to move their house/office to a new location in the country side outside of Montreal. They wanted a modern look but also wanted to fit with the rustic/farm feel of the neighbourhood.

Building a "green" house was also very important to them and this house was certified LEED PLATINUM, something hard to achieve in our part of the north.

Their house which can easily fit a family, is only 1276 square feet, so everything was design trying to get the most out of every space.