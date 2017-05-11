Concept DUB House
Concept Dub, home builder and designer, decided to move their house/office to a new location in the country side outside of Montreal. They wanted a modern look but also wanted to fit with the rustic/farm feel of the neighbourhood.
Building a "green" house was also very important to them and this house was certified LEED PLATINUM, something hard to achieve in our part of the north.
Their house which can easily fit a family, is only 1276 square feet, so everything was design trying to get the most out of every space.
Living room with JOTUL fireplace and FSC oiled maple floors
Main bathroom with RIOBEL faucets, custom made sliding door and RAMACIERI SOLIGO tiles
The office/bedroom
Staircase with custom made steel wall
Kitchen with RIOBEL faucet and RAMACIERI SOLIGO tiles and CEASAR STONE quartz countertops and fridge by FISHER AND PAYKEL
Kitchen is open to the living room, JOTUL fireplace, RAMACIERI SOLIGO tiles, CEASAR STONE quartz countertops, RIOBEL faucets and stools are by MAISON CORBEIL
Custom sliding door made with reclaimed wood, tiles by RAMACIERI SOLIGO
Open concept and good view of the staircase with custom made steel walls
Good view of the kitchen, staircase with custom made walls and dining room
A rustic/modern exterior to blend with the neighborhood. Stone by CULTURED STONE, Pine wood by BOIS ADIRONDACK, custom made front door by FENETRES 2000 and custom made fixtures by LUMINAIRE AUTHENTIK
Credits
- Design 89
- Concept Dub
- Dominic Prégent