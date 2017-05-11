See the Best Homes of 2021!
Collingwood House

By BLA Design Group
Collingwood House
The Collingwood House is a unique local collaboration between an established practice and an emerging studio to create a living accommodation that is responsive and personal. It is a successful example of small-scale residential architecture which utilizes its immediate context and the local climate to generate a sensitive contemporary house.

Upon winning the Beebreeders’ Microhome competition in 2019, Bla Design Group received their first commissioned project, the Collingwood House. They invited Campos Studio to collaborate, to bring their approach to architecture in which each project is led by the specific conditions of the local context. With a site located in a traditional residential neighbourhood comprised of diverse architectural styles, the design of the Collingwood House became a sensitive contemporary response rooted in local context, climate and culture.

The project draws from the Craftsman housing stock that formed original settling of Vancouver. From this, ideas of the porch, cover and textural facade became part of the design. From the West Coast Modern tradition, careful attention was paid to the transitions between interior space and garden. The resulting dwelling tied together these typologies found in the surrounding neighbourhood. Transparency, texture and light drove the interior and exterior of the house.

The quality of light in Vancouver changes drastically with the seasons. A blackened gable roof wraps the dwelling, defining its form amongst the winter’s dull grey skies, with windows letting in light from above. As the seasons change and the trees begin to blossom, the form remains defined but the textured cedar facade begins to blend into the natural environment. This colour palette allows the contemporary dwelling to maintain a sophisticated, yet humble appearance year round.

The interior of the house is light, airy and soft contrasted by warm wood and black detailing throughout. This palette allows for a calm and relaxing atmosphere, especially during the grey winter season. Large corner windows are positioned beside a floating staircase, allowing natural light to flood the entire length of the living spaces.

Modern home with Exterior. Front facade from across the street Photo of Collingwood House

Front facade from across the street

Modern home with Exterior. Front facade at dusk Photo 2 of Collingwood House

Front facade at dusk

Modern home with Bath Room. Powder room Photo 3 of Collingwood House

Powder room

Modern home with Exterior. Rear of the house and the garage in the snow Photo 4 of Collingwood House

Rear of the house and the garage in the snow

Modern home with Exterior. Front entry and glimpse into the office Photo 5 of Collingwood House

Front entry and glimpse into the office

Modern home with Exterior. Rear of the house and the garage at dawn Photo 6 of Collingwood House

Rear of the house and the garage at dawn

Modern home with Hallway. Staircase and corner window by the landing Photo 7 of Collingwood House

Staircase and corner window by the landing

Modern home with Hallway. Second floor hallway with vaulted ceiling and skylights Photo 8 of Collingwood House

Second floor hallway with vaulted ceiling and skylights

Modern home with Bath Room. Mater ensuite with a breathtaking view Photo 9 of Collingwood House

Mater ensuite with a breathtaking view

Modern home with Bedroom. Breathtaking view from the master bed Photo 10 of Collingwood House

Breathtaking view from the master bed

Modern home with Bedroom. Looking out to the balcony from the master bedroom Photo 11 of Collingwood House

Looking out to the balcony from the master bedroom

Modern home with Bath Room. Close up of the freestanding tub in the master ensuite Photo 12 of Collingwood House

Close up of the freestanding tub in the master ensuite

Kitchen and opening living spaces Photo 13 of Collingwood House modern home

Kitchen and opening living spaces

Recreation room and view out to the backyard Photo 14 of Collingwood House modern home

Recreation room and view out to the backyard

Modern home with Hallway. Staircase and view out to the front yard Photo 15 of Collingwood House

Staircase and view out to the front yard

Modern home with Exterior. Front of the house during the day Photo 16 of Collingwood House

Front of the house during the day

Modern home with Exterior. Garage nested within the landscape Photo 17 of Collingwood House

Garage nested within the landscape

Dining nook Photo 18 of Collingwood House modern home

Dining nook

Modern home with Exterior. Rear of the house at dawn Photo 19 of Collingwood House

Rear of the house at dawn

Credits

Posted By
BLA Design Group
Interior Design
Builder
  • Vantac Management
Photographer
  • Andrew Latreille
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2020
    • Square Feet
  • 3400
    • Lot Size
  • 5000 sqft