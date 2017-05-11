Cloud House

By
Cloud House
View Photos

CLOUD HOUSE IS A PRIVATE HOME LOCATED AT BONDI BEACH.

THE CONCEPT WAS TO MAXIMISE THE OPPORTUNITY FOR LIGHT TO INTERACT WITH THE SURFACES OF THE HOUSE, LIKE THE FACETS OF A CLOUD.

THE HOUSE IS OPEN TOWARDS THE EAST OF THE SITE TO BENEFIT FROM THE MORNING SUN, WHILE THE INTERNAL COURTYARD ALLOWS SUN THROUGHOUT THE DAY TO FLOOD THE DOUBLE HEIGHT LIVING AREA.

THE HOME IS DESIGNED AS TWO STRUCTURES INTERCONNECTED BY THE INTERNAL COURTYARD ON THE GROUND LEVEL, AND THE OPEN WALKWAY ON THE UPPER LEVEL. THE GROUND LEVEL FOCUSES ON LIVING SPACES, AND THE UPPER LEVEL ON BEDROOMS.

uploaded Cloud House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Corner Fireplace, Coffee Tables, Ottomans, Medium Hardwood Floor, Gas Burning Fireplace, Bookcase, and Ceiling Lighting. Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light. Photo of Cloud HouseView Photos

Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light.

Modern home with Exterior, Concrete Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, Beach House Building Type, House Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Custom rosewood gates and privacy screens at the street entrance. Unsealed, these will grey naturally over time. Photo 2 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Custom rosewood gates and privacy screens at the street entrance. Unsealed, these will grey naturally over time.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Ottomans, Medium Hardwood Floor, Coffee Tables, Floor Lighting, Corner Fireplace, Gas Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Lighting, and Console Tables. Double height living space opens to the North. The use of reclaimed bricks adds textural diversity. Photo 3 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Double height living space opens to the North. The use of reclaimed bricks adds textural diversity.

Modern home with Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Floor Lighting. Living space detail featuring the Henry Wilson Surface Sconce. Photo 4 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Living space detail featuring the Henry Wilson Surface Sconce.

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, and Wood Tread. A skylight runs the length of the stairs, allowing natural light to interact with interior surfaces. Photo 5 of Cloud HouseView Photos

A skylight runs the length of the stairs, allowing natural light to interact with interior surfaces.

Modern home with Windows and Skylight Window Type. Detail of the seamless skylight. Photo 6 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Detail of the seamless skylight.

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Wall, Marble Counter, Open Shower, One Piece Toilet, Soaking Tub, Marble Floor, Drop In Sink, and Ceiling Lighting. Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage. Photo 7 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Counter, Soaking Tub, Marble Floor, One Piece Toilet, Open Shower, Marble Wall, and Ceiling Lighting. Custom Rosewood screens create privacy. Photo 8 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Custom Rosewood screens create privacy.

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Wall, Open Shower, and Ceiling Lighting. Bathroom skylight detail. Photo 9 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Bathroom skylight detail.

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Counter, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Drop In Sink, and Marble Wall. Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces. Photo 10 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces.

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting and Medium Hardwood Floor. Master bedroom features sliding windows and privacy screens that span the width of the home. Photo 11 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Master bedroom features sliding windows and privacy screens that span the width of the home.

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting. Custom wardrobe in the master bedroom. Photo 12 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Custom wardrobe in the master bedroom.

Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time. Photo 13 of Cloud House modern homeView Photos

Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time.

The internal courtyard captures northerly light. Photo 14 of Cloud House modern homeView Photos

The internal courtyard captures northerly light.

The internal courtyard looks into the living, dining and kitchen space of the home's ground floor. Photo 15 of Cloud House modern homeView Photos

The internal courtyard looks into the living, dining and kitchen space of the home's ground floor.

Modern home with Living Room, Corner Fireplace, Sofa, Gas Burning Fireplace, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ottomans, and Ceiling Lighting. The open living, dining and kitchen space opens out on to the rear garden. Photo 16 of Cloud HouseView Photos

The open living, dining and kitchen space opens out on to the rear garden.

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Bookcase. Custom cabinetry creates seamless kitchen and living storage solutions. Photo 17 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Custom cabinetry creates seamless kitchen and living storage solutions.

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Marble Counter, Drop In Sink, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Kitchen with Carrara marble island and splash back. Custom cabinetry provides seamless storage options. Photo 18 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Kitchen with Carrara marble island and splash back. Custom cabinetry provides seamless storage options.

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Living space detail. Photo 19 of Cloud HouseView Photos

Living space detail.

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Table, and Chair. The rear garden looks into the kitchen and dining space right through the internal courtyard and beyond. Photo 20 of Cloud HouseView Photos

The rear garden looks into the kitchen and dining space right through the internal courtyard and beyond.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Akin Atelier
Interior Design
  • Kelvin Ho
Landscape Design
  • Will Dangar & Associates
Builder
  • Robert Plumb
Photographer
  • Murray Fredericks