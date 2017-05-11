Cloud House
CLOUD HOUSE IS A PRIVATE HOME LOCATED AT BONDI BEACH.
THE CONCEPT WAS TO MAXIMISE THE OPPORTUNITY FOR LIGHT TO INTERACT WITH THE SURFACES OF THE HOUSE, LIKE THE FACETS OF A CLOUD.
THE HOUSE IS OPEN TOWARDS THE EAST OF THE SITE TO BENEFIT FROM THE MORNING SUN, WHILE THE INTERNAL COURTYARD ALLOWS SUN THROUGHOUT THE DAY TO FLOOD THE DOUBLE HEIGHT LIVING AREA.
THE HOME IS DESIGNED AS TWO STRUCTURES INTERCONNECTED BY THE INTERNAL COURTYARD ON THE GROUND LEVEL, AND THE OPEN WALKWAY ON THE UPPER LEVEL. THE GROUND LEVEL FOCUSES ON LIVING SPACES, AND THE UPPER LEVEL ON BEDROOMS.
Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light.
Custom rosewood gates and privacy screens at the street entrance. Unsealed, these will grey naturally over time.
Double height living space opens to the North. The use of reclaimed bricks adds textural diversity.
Living space detail featuring the Henry Wilson Surface Sconce.
A skylight runs the length of the stairs, allowing natural light to interact with interior surfaces.
Detail of the seamless skylight.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
Custom Rosewood screens create privacy.
Bathroom skylight detail.
Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces.
Master bedroom features sliding windows and privacy screens that span the width of the home.
Custom wardrobe in the master bedroom.
Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time.
The internal courtyard captures northerly light.
The internal courtyard looks into the living, dining and kitchen space of the home's ground floor.
The open living, dining and kitchen space opens out on to the rear garden.
Custom cabinetry creates seamless kitchen and living storage solutions.
Kitchen with Carrara marble island and splash back. Custom cabinetry provides seamless storage options.
Living space detail.
The rear garden looks into the kitchen and dining space right through the internal courtyard and beyond.
Credits
- Akin Atelier
- Kelvin Ho
- Will Dangar & Associates
- Robert Plumb
- Murray Fredericks