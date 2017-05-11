CLOUD HOUSE IS A PRIVATE HOME LOCATED AT BONDI BEACH.

THE CONCEPT WAS TO MAXIMISE THE OPPORTUNITY FOR LIGHT TO INTERACT WITH THE SURFACES OF THE HOUSE, LIKE THE FACETS OF A CLOUD.

THE HOUSE IS OPEN TOWARDS THE EAST OF THE SITE TO BENEFIT FROM THE MORNING SUN, WHILE THE INTERNAL COURTYARD ALLOWS SUN THROUGHOUT THE DAY TO FLOOD THE DOUBLE HEIGHT LIVING AREA.

THE HOME IS DESIGNED AS TWO STRUCTURES INTERCONNECTED BY THE INTERNAL COURTYARD ON THE GROUND LEVEL, AND THE OPEN WALKWAY ON THE UPPER LEVEL. THE GROUND LEVEL FOCUSES ON LIVING SPACES, AND THE UPPER LEVEL ON BEDROOMS.