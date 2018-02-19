Cliff House
Designed by Mark DuBois of Ohlhausen Dubois Architects in New York, the Cliff House is beautifully conceived to take advantage of stunning views over the town of Creede and up Willow Creek Canyon. Featuring three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and heated by a geothermal heating system, the Cliff house is an understated piece of modern architecture beautifully integrated into its surroundings.
Creede America uploaded Cliff House through Add A Home.
