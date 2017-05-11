Cliff Dwelling

By Olson Kundig
Cliff Dwelling
Situated on the edge of a bluff above Semiahmoo Bay, the house creates privacy while taking advantage of spectacular views of the water, islands and mountains to the west, east and south.
The transformation from urbanity to tranquility begins at the street. From the north, the home is protected and unassuming. Thick concrete walls shield the occupants from sights and sounds of the busy road above. Glass window walls and expansive decks maximize the south facing side.

Over three levels, the house slowly reveals its layers; principal living areas (living room, dining room and kitchen) are collected on the main level just off of the formal entry gallery. The master suite is private and tucked away on the second level while the family room, children’s bedrooms, sauna and exercise area on the ground floor open out to the lap pool and spa outside.
The cascading layers of the house are connected by a cast-in-place concrete stair. Glass guardrails are capped with a stainless steel handrail. The stair opens to a gallery on each level with views out to the Bay below.

The simple material palette is durable and low maintenance. Concrete walls and floors, and natural unfinished zinc siding are contrasted with warm Douglas fir ceilings and soffits.

Project Team: Jim Olson, FAIA design principal; Elizabeth Bianchi Conklin, AIA, LEED AP project manager; Megan Quinn, project architect

Contractor: Highliner Construction Ltd.

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig

Credits

Posted By
Olson Kundig
@olsonkundig
Architect
Landscape Design
  • Christina Charles Landscape Design
Builder
  • Highliner Construction Ltd.
Photographer
  • Nic Lehoux
  • Benjamin Benschneider
  • Chris Burnside / Olson Kundig
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2013
    • Square Feet
  • 6456