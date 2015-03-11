In a neighborhood of Tel Aviv known for Bauhaus design, Pitsou Kedem Architects does an industrial reboot from the ground floor up—starting with a new basement.

As Jewish immigrants from Europe began arriving in Tel Aviv in the 20s and 30s, architects from within their ranks brought Modernist ideas with them to the Mediterranean. The pedestrian-centered, garden-friendly metropolis became a hub of Bauhaus design, with architects such as Joseph Berlin working at such a prolific pace that Tel Aviv’s “White City” of International Style-buildings became the largest collection of such structures in the world. When Pitsou Kedem Architects was given the opportunity to renovate a Berlin-designed duplex in the neighborhood, the firm decided to respect history by making the story of the renovation obvious. By leaving raw materials and right angles everywhere, they provided a crisp contrast that juxtaposes the new with the past. While it’s not technically the same style as its Bauhaus neighbors, the new apartment provides another sharp perspective on modern design.