Círculo Gran Vía Hotel
Occupying the former home of The Circle of Trade and Industrial Union of Madrid, this historic landmark building was recently renovated to become an adults-only hotel in the heart of the city. Centrally located and offering 71 fully-equipped rooms that combine tradition and design, the Círculo Gran Vía Hotel has everything you need for a memorable trip to nation's capital.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
- Círculo Gran Vía Hotel
1924