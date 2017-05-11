Circu House is a minimalist house located in Belgium designed by Five AM. This family home is a place of peace and tranquillity, while at the same it lays adjacent to a bustling bodywork shop. The two are literally connected. In this design, the emphasis is put on the daily rhythm and circulation through both house and garage. The residence also needs to ooze the much sought-after tranquillity its owners crave after a hectic working day. The choice of materials reflects this zen-like quality and colors are deliberately kept on the lowdown: smoked and brushed oak, Italian marble, pastellone floors and stretch ceilings. Whites and greys are alternated by warm tones of wood and hints of caramel in the details.