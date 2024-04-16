In the heart of the traditional neighborhood of Higienópolis, São Paulo, ARKITITO was selected to carry out the renovation project for an apartment located in the building that lends its name to the residence.

Designed by the self-taught architect and builder, João Artacho Jurado, a personality recognized for his contributions to Brazilian modern architecture, especially in the development of vertical multifamily housing during the 1950s and 1960s, this iconic building distinguishes itself in the urban landscape for its innovative use of materials and graphic elements, imparting a playful character to its facades and interiors.

The client, a young visual artist, had owned the property for a few years and appreciated the original finishes, both of the residential unit and the building. However, among the set of needs, she sought organized spaces to entertain friends and family, in addition to the desire for an art studio in the residence.

The challenge was to carry out a renovation that brought modernity to meet the owner's needs program, while respecting the historical value characteristics of the property. The plan originally fragmented and with some scarcity of light, had now the old laundry and service bedroom opened and the space integrated into the kitchen, which in turn connected to the living room, benefiting from the delicate natural light entering through the service corridor window.

The second bedroom transformed into a studio and piano room, separated from the living room only by a metal door with frosted glass, providing flexibility used as a second bedroom if necessary.

The large central bath was had the bathtub removed, and later divided into a smaller bathroom and a guest powder room. The service area redesigned to occupy a practical and discreet space, hidden behind a metal-framed door with frosted glass, following the solution for the studio divider and maintaining visual unity in the ensemble.

In the work of restore pre-existing elements, the floor tiles were kept in the old kitchen, like a permanent carpet near the dining table, while the adjacent area complemented by white tiles.

In reference to the tone of the ceramics covering the pilotis of the main facade, the kitchen joinery specially designed with a pink finish, and the hue unfolds to the ceiling, balanced by the neutrality of the floor and cabinets in a greenish tone. The colors and complementary elements, such as the frosted glass doors, reinterpret the typical kitchens of the 1960s, reinterpreted in a contemporary design.

In the center of the environment, the countertop acts as a cooking area and dining table, organized from the variation in height. In the composition, the La central chair set, authored by Brazilian designer Guilherme Wentz.

In the living room, the original wooden parquet floor in a special format carefully restored from a challenging research and adaptation work when necessary. In the setting, the highlight is the Stripes sofa, with a knitted and fabric finish, by the Prototype brand.

The original doors and windows throughout the apartment restored.

In the bedroom, to add a contemporary design to what would traditionally be a wainscoting, the slatted wood panel with a pastel blue finish provides texture to the headboard and bedside table. The color references that applied to the balcony railing of the building.

In the bathrooms, white tiles cover the floor and a strip of the walls, complemented by pink paint on the upper strip and ceiling. The blue accessories and existing bathroom metals were preserved.

Location: Higienópolis, São Paulo (SP), Brazil

Project year: 2020

Conclusion year: 2021

Area: 90m²

Architecture: ARKITITO Arquitetura

Leader architects: Chantal Ficarelli, Tito Ficarelli, Larissa Ragaini

Photos: Isabela Mayer

Manufacturers: Tintas Sherwin Williams, Pastilhas Keramika, Deca, VanMar Esquadrias, Divinal Vidros, Construtora Domenge, Cremme, Prototype, Reka Iluminação, Made Marchi Marcenaria, Vedra mármores.

